The ultimate guide to subscriber segmentation for apps
- Growth
How to engage, convert, and retain app subscribers at every stage of their journey.
Alice Muir Kocourková
Growth Lead
Alice is an experienced Growth Lead specializing in CRM, retention, and monetization strategies for mobile apps. Alice was awarded App Marketer of the Year (2022) by App Promotion Summit for her work in generating measurable growth for leading brands, including VSCO, Adobe, and Headspace. Currently at Phiture Mobile Growth Consultancy, Alice leads a cross-functional team optimizing user lifecycles through data-driven strategies.
How to engage, convert, and retain app subscribers at every stage of their journey.
Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.