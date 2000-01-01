Build on Revenuecat
Connect your product with OAuth 2.0. RevenueCat makes it easy for technology partners to integrate subscriptions into their own tools. With OAuth, your users can connect their RevenueCat account in a single step and manage everything without leaving your product.
Why integrate
RevenueCat powers the subscription infrastructure behind thousands of apps. By integrating, you give your customers direct access to their subscription management inside your platform without extra setup or API keys.
Secure OAuth 2.0 connections
Let customers link their RevenueCat account to your product without pasting keys.
Act on behalf of customers
Ask only for the scopes you need like apps, products, entitlements, offerings, and more.
Expand your product’s value
Add features powered by RevenueCat that your customers can’t get anywhere else.
What you can build
From AI coding assistants to no-code automation platforms, OAuth unlocks the full RevenueCat API for your product.
Your users could:
- Sync subscription events into their analytics tools
- Automate lifecycle actions like renewals and cancellations
- Manage entitlements and offerings without switching tools
- Query RevenueCat data directly from AI assistants
How it works
- Register your client – Add your app details to RevenueCat and receive a client ID.
- Redirect your users to RevenueCat – Customers approve the scopes your app requests.
- Receive secure tokens – Access + refresh tokens are issued after approval.
- Build with the API – Use tokens with API v2 to read and manage subscription data.
Built for developers
Our APIs are consistent, secure, and easy to use. OAuth tokens provide short-lived access with automatic rotation. Scopes keep customers in control of their data. And our documentation gives you everything you need to get started fast.
For AI and developer tools
If you’re building AI assistants or developer-focused tools, you can connect to RevenueCat via the RevenueCat MCP. This means assistants like Claude, Cursor, or Copilot can query and manage subscription management on behalf of users without leaving your interface.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.