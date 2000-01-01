Use Cases Finance dub

How dub Increased LTV by 207% and Reduced Churn by 61% with Help from RevenueCat

RevenueCat gave us the flexibility to run A/B tests without engineering overhead, which was a game changer.

Key Outcomes with RevenueCat

Optimized subscription pricing and experimentation. With RevenueCat’s experimentation tools, dub tested and refined their subscription pricing strategy. This led to a shift toward annual plans that increased LTV by 207% and improved revenue stability.

With RevenueCat’s experimentation tools, dub tested and refined their subscription pricing strategy. This led to a shift toward annual plans that increased LTV by 207% and improved revenue stability. Improved retention through automated win-back campaigns. RevenueCat’s event tracking enabled dub to implement smart win-back campaigns, decreasing churn rates by 61% through tailored incentives.

RevenueCat’s event tracking enabled dub to implement smart win-back campaigns, decreasing churn rates by 61% through tailored incentives. Reduced support burden and subscription errors. dub eliminated SKU management and entitlement issues where users were charged but not granted access.

dub eliminated SKU management and entitlement issues where users were charged but not granted access. Automated and flexible subscription management. RevenueCat’s centralized subscription tracking allowed dub to manage entitlements across platforms without manual interventions. This eliminated errors, reduced engineering overhead, and provided flexibility for future growth.



Scaling Monetization for a Rapidly Growing Audience

When dub, a fast-growing retail investing platform, launched subscriptions they grew their ARR by 3x in just a few months. However, managing subscriptions at scale presented a number of challenges that threatened to slow growth and erode customer trust. Pricing errors, entitlement mismatches, and difficulty implementing a structured winback strategy created internal and external friction.

The team knew they needed reliable infrastructure that could support their growth, provide flexibility in pricing experimentation, and reduce the operational burden of managing subscriptions across platforms. That led to dub partnering with RevenueCat.

Enabling Subscription Growth Through Experimentation

Finding the right pricing strategy was critical for dub as they optimized their subscription offering. Early on, their pricing structure resulted in a mix of monthly and annual subscribers. However, they knew that they needed to optimize for long-term retention to ensure stable monetization. Without an efficient way to test different paywall designs and pricing models, making data-driven decisions about monetization was challenging.

With RevenueCat’s experimentation tools, dub was able to systematically test different pricing tiers and subscription models to determine the most effective approach. A shift toward annual plans increased LTV by 207%.

“Moving from monthly to annual subscriptions was the most important shift we made for our business,” said Brett, COO of dub. “RevenueCat gave us the flexibility to run A/B tests without engineering overhead, which was a game changer.”

Increasing Retention Through Winback Campaigns

dub needed to reduce churn among trial users and monthly subscribers but lacked the ability to trigger targeted, behavior-based win-back offers. Before RevenueCat, they missed key opportunities to retain at-risk users.

RevenueCat’s event tracking enables dub to build a structured approach to win-back campaigns. When users exit the paywall without subscribing, they are presented with a special offer. If a user cancels a free trial, they receive an incentive to stay. Monthly subscribers attempting to cancel are given an option to switch to an annual plan at a discounted rate.

By automating these lifecycle campaigns, dub app reduced voluntary churn by 61% and increased retention rates among key segments of their user base.

“We get them in pre-subscription, during trial, and post-trial… all of these winback campaigns have been crucial for retention,” said Brett.

Reducing Support Burden with Entitlement and Subscription Management

While implementing subscriptions was a success from a demand perspective, it created an onslaught of new problems for their support team to contend with. Customers frequently faced issues where they paid for a subscription but did not receive access due to SKU mismatches. Hardcoded pricing errors caused users to see one price but be charged another.

Issues like these overwhelmed dub app’s support team with tickets and risked eroding users’ trust.

“We had some notable mistakes… like an A/B test where users signed up and weren’t recognized as subscribers. Then another issue where people got charged immediately instead of getting a free trial,” said Brett.

RevenueCat automates entitlement management through real-time subscription status tracking, ensuring that subscribers immediately gain access upon payment. With RevenueCat’s centralized SKU tracking, dub eliminated pricing discrepancies and misaligned product IDs. Real-time subscription updates ensured that cancellations, renewals, and plan changes were processed seamlessly without manual intervention. As a result, dub saw a sharp drop in support tickets and could shift focus from troubleshooting subscription issues to improving their product and growing their business.

What’s Next

dub’s partnership with RevenueCat has built a strong foundation for continued growth. With a reliable monetization infrastructure in place, they can further refine pricing, optimize paywalls, and integrate deeper analytics to better understand user behavior and retention.

They are also exploring new monetization opportunities beyond subscriptions, including testing alternative pricing models and premium features. All signs are pointing up and to the right for dub and for their users’ portfolios.

dub is owned and operated by DASTA Inc. Advisory services are provided by DASTA Investment, LLC (“Disclosed Advisors”), an SEC-registered investment adviser. Brokerage services are provided by DASTA Financial, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”)