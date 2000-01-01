Use Cases Health & Fitness Floga

How Floga made six figures in one day—pre-launch and commission-free

Key outcomes with RevenueCat

Generated $120K+ in one day of pre-launch lifetime memberships via RevenueCat Web Billing



Directly converted a loyal customer base into app users, avoiding mobile platform commissions



Launched 3x faster by avoiding extensive development custom work



Monetizing a loyal audience early —without losing margin

Floga evolved from five years of building a trusted brand and loyal customer base through PlayPauseBe, known for its beautifully illustrated yoga decks and practical training resources used by yoga teachers and dedicated practitioners. So when Umberto, CEO of Floga, recognized the opportunity to extend their brand’s experience to a mobile app, they already had an accessible and engaged audience to market it to.

But one thing didn’t sit right: giving up 15-30% of every lifetime sale to mobile platform commissions. Umberto shared,

“We did all the work to build this community. It didn’t feel fair to hand over 30% of our revenue to a platform that didn’t help us acquire these customers.”

Instead of sending their loyal users through the app store funnel, the Floga team looked for another path—one that gave them more control and better margins.

Floga wanted a solution that would allow them to verify demand, fund ongoing development, and give their loyal customers transparent and early access to the project as it evolved.

Offering Web Pre-Sales on Lifetime Memberships

With the app still in development and key features planned to roll out gradually, Floga decided to first offer a lifetime membership—giving them the flexibility to continue building while delivering long-term value to early supporters.

A web purchase option would allow Floga to avoid mobile store commissions but Umberto didn’t want to compromise on providing users with a seamless checkout and access experience.

Floga’s requirements were clear: they needed a web-based checkout that could work before the app was live in stores, deliver purchases instantly to users inside the app once ready, and avoid months of engineering work to build it all from scratch.

“We knew we needed a web checkout that just worked. Something we could implement quickly that would connect the dots between our web sales and app access.”

Launching with RevenueCat Web Billing

RevenueCat Web Billing gave Floga everything they needed to launch and scale their pre-sales strategy—without having to build and maintain custom infrastructure.

Web Billing brings RevenueCat’s subscription engine to the web. Web Checkout Links provide a customizable RevenueCat-hosted UI that allows Floga to start collecting sales quickly.

The Floga website.

After checkout, the customer receives a unique Redemption Link via email to unlock access to their purchase on mobile. Madson Cardoso, CTO of Floga recalls,

“With RevenueCat Web Billing, we launched much faster. Based on my experience, it would have taken us 3x the time if we needed to build this ourselves.”

Email automatically shared with Floga web subscribers.

Beyond pre-sales, RevenueCat also positions Floga for long-term success across platforms—managing subscriptions, entitlements, and analytics seamlessly across iOS, Android, and web and acting as a single source of truth.

Six-figures in one day with more money retained for acquisition

Floga launched a limited-time lifetime deal exclusively through RevenueCat Web Billing with a compelling offer: buy once, own it forever, and help fund the app’s evolution. They reached their already-engaged followers via email with a series of messages that educated and illustrated the benefits. The results exceeded expectations.

“We told our audience what was available, what was coming, and that the offer wouldn’t last. We saw a huge amount of sales from this. Customers were excited to support us. Most people bought the most expensive package.”

Sales spiked—bringing in over $120,000 in a single day. Now, the thousands of dollars that otherwise would have went to platform fees can be spent acquiring new users.

“I’d rather reinvest that 30% into growth. With that budget, I could build a really rich and educational cross-platform acquisition funnel.”

What’s next

Floga is now offering subscriptions via their iOS app and is preparing for its full Android release, building out new content packs. With RevenueCat in place, they�’re also exploring whether to keep payments on the web long-term.

“We’re still refining our platform strategy longterm, but having a web checkout option that works for us already is a big plus.”