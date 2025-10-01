Use Cases Education Red Kiwi

How an English Learning App Reached 3M+ Downloads and Scaled Faster with RevenueCat

RedKiwi is a language learning app with over 3 million downloads and strong traction in Japan and Korea. It helps users improve English listening and speaking through real-world video content.

Like many education apps, its main challenge is turning free users into paying subscribers and keeping them engaged. This demands constant experimentation with subscription lengths, trial offers, and paywall designs.

Key outcomes with RevenueCat

Cut experiment setup time from 2 weeks to 2~3 days

Reduced engineering effort for paywall and offer changes by 30%

Improved conversion for targeted segments by 20%

Unified subscription logic across iOS and Android cuts development time in half

As a globally available app, RedKiwi needed an infrastructure that could handle complex in-app subscription logic across platforms and regions, without duplicating work for iOS and Android.

The RedKiwi team uses RevenueCat to manage all subscription products from a single, centralized dashboard. This allows for

One configuration works for both platforms no need to write separate entitlement logic for each store.

no need to write separate entitlement logic for each store. Real-time flexibility the team can swap which products or tiers are active in a paywall without touching app code, as long as those products are already available in the app build.

the team can swap which products or tiers are active in a paywall without touching app code, as long as those products are already available in the app build. Consistent entitlements RevenueCat validates purchases with Apple and Google, then grants access through a single entitlement system, ensuring the same subscription state across devices and platforms.

By centralizing all IAP management in RevenueCat, RedKiwi eliminated the need for platform-specific code and reduced the risk of mismatched entitlements or store quirks. Whether a learner is on Android or iOS, they receive a consistent and reliable purchase experience.



RevenueCat’s Offerings allow us to manage iOS and Android products in one place

Because RevenueCat eliminates duplicate code, removes backend build/maintenance, and enables configuration without redeploying, RedKiwi’s engineering team spent half or less of the time they used to on subscription management.

“Having one place to manage everything made it so much easier to operate across both iOS and Android”

Delivered targeted promotions using dynamic paywalls

As an education app, RedKiwi needed to experiment with a wide range of scenarios, from trial offers and paywall designs to upsell triggers and pricing tests, to see what worked best for different audiences. Because experiments were frequent, speed was critical. Any delay from app store review cycles or writing new eligibility logic for each campaign would have slowed learning and reduced the number of tests they could run.

With RevenueCat’s Paywalls, the RedKiwi team can now:

Create and update paywalls without coding all configuration is done directly in the RevenueCat dashboard.

all configuration is done directly in the RevenueCat dashboard. Push changes instantly with remote configuration, no app store resubmissions or redeploys required.

with remote configuration, no app store resubmissions or redeploys required. Localize content for each market automatically, showing the correct currency, language, and pricing per region.

for each market automatically, showing the correct currency, language, and pricing per region. Target specific user segments based on behavior, location, or predictive scoring.

This became even more powerful when paired with Monetai, RedKiwi’s in-house machine learning engine that predicts which users are unlikely to purchase. Using RevenueCat, the team could instantly show a customized, localized paywall to these low likelihood segments without engineering bottlenecks.

A/B tests ran with RevenueCat Experiments included:

Showing localized discounts in Japan or Korea

in Japan or Korea Running machine learning experiments for predicted non-payers with tailored offers

for predicted non-payers with tailored offers Displaying time-sensitive offers to re-engage dormant users

to re-engage dormant users Testing different pricing tiers for new vs. returning users

By removing deployment delays, eliminating custom eligibility code, and enabling instant localization, RedKiwi reduced the turnaround time for new promotions from weeks to just a few days making it possible to test more ideas, learn faster, and improve conversion for targeted segments.

Integrated subscription events into Mixpanel for better lifecycle analysis

To understand how users progress through their subscription journey, RedKiwi connected RevenueCat to Mixpanel using the built-in integration, no custom code required.

With just a few clicks in the RevenueCat dashboard, the team configured automatic event forwarding for key subscription events, including:

Trial started — when a user begins a free trial

— when a user begins a free trial Subscription renewed — when an active subscription successfully renews

— when an active subscription successfully renews Cancellation detected — when a user cancels their subscription or turns off auto-renew

These events are automatically enriched with product identifiers, revenue data, and user attributes, enabling the RedKiwi team to:

Build retention and churn dashboards to spot where and when users drop off

Track conversion funnels from trial to paid subscription

Segment users by plan type, region, or purchase channel for deeper analysis

Because all data pipelines are maintained within RevenueCat, there’s no need to write or maintain tracking code, ensuring accuracy across iOS and Android while saving engineering time.

With this integration, RedKiwi reduced the setup time for subscription analytics from weeks to just hours, gained real-time visibility into user behavior, and unlocked the ability to run data-driven retention and pricing experiments far more frequently.