How an English Learning App Reached 3M+ Downloads and Scaled Faster with RevenueCat

- Learn English listening and speaking through real-world video content.
RedKiwi is a language learning app with over 3 million downloads and strong traction in Japan and Korea. It helps users improve English listening and speaking through real-world video content.
Like many education apps, its main challenge is turning free users into paying subscribers and keeping them engaged. This demands constant experimentation with subscription lengths, trial offers, and paywall designs.
As a globally available app, RedKiwi needed an infrastructure that could handle complex in-app subscription logic across platforms and regions, without duplicating work for iOS and Android.
The RedKiwi team uses RevenueCat to manage all subscription products from a single, centralized dashboard. This allows for
By centralizing all IAP management in RevenueCat, RedKiwi eliminated the need for platform-specific code and reduced the risk of mismatched entitlements or store quirks. Whether a learner is on Android or iOS, they receive a consistent and reliable purchase experience.
RevenueCat’s Offerings allow us to manage iOS and Android products in one place
Because RevenueCat eliminates duplicate code, removes backend build/maintenance, and enables configuration without redeploying, RedKiwi’s engineering team spent half or less of the time they used to on subscription management.
“Having one place to manage everything made it so much easier to operate across both iOS and Android”
As an education app, RedKiwi needed to experiment with a wide range of scenarios, from trial offers and paywall designs to upsell triggers and pricing tests, to see what worked best for different audiences. Because experiments were frequent, speed was critical. Any delay from app store review cycles or writing new eligibility logic for each campaign would have slowed learning and reduced the number of tests they could run.
With RevenueCat’s Paywalls, the RedKiwi team can now:
This became even more powerful when paired with Monetai, RedKiwi’s in-house machine learning engine that predicts which users are unlikely to purchase. Using RevenueCat, the team could instantly show a customized, localized paywall to these low likelihood segments without engineering bottlenecks.
A/B tests ran with RevenueCat Experiments included:
By removing deployment delays, eliminating custom eligibility code, and enabling instant localization, RedKiwi reduced the turnaround time for new promotions from weeks to just a few days making it possible to test more ideas, learn faster, and improve conversion for targeted segments.
To understand how users progress through their subscription journey, RedKiwi connected RevenueCat to Mixpanel using the built-in integration, no custom code required.
With just a few clicks in the RevenueCat dashboard, the team configured automatic event forwarding for key subscription events, including:
These events are automatically enriched with product identifiers, revenue data, and user attributes, enabling the RedKiwi team to:
Because all data pipelines are maintained within RevenueCat, there’s no need to write or maintain tracking code, ensuring accuracy across iOS and Android while saving engineering time.
With this integration, RedKiwi reduced the setup time for subscription analytics from weeks to just hours, gained real-time visibility into user behavior, and unlocked the ability to run data-driven retention and pricing experiments far more frequently.
