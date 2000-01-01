Use Cases Entertainment & Streaming Bandle

How Bandle unlocked 30% more players with 60%+ web checkout conversion using RevenueCat

RevenueCat makes my life much easier. For anyone with both web and mobile audiences, I’d definitely recommend it.

Unlocking incremental revenue with Web Billing and one-time purchases

When indie developer Johann Levvy first launched Bandle, it was a simple daily music puzzle on the web. As demand grew, he built iOS and Android apps to let players replay past puzzles and purchase new packs. But nearly a third of Bandle’s audience played exclusively on desktop and they refused to install the mobile app.

“I realized that if I didn’t offer one-time purchases on the web, I would just never convert them,” Johann recalls.

At the same time, building and maintaining separate infrastructures for mobile and web was unsustainable for a one-man team. He needed a way to capture revenue from his web audience without doubling his workload.

RevenueCat Web Billing SDK: cross-platform purchases, no extra infrastructure

RevenueCat’s Web Billing SDK gave Johann everything he needed to monetize his web audience without building a custom payments system.

With a secure, customizable checkout running through RevenueCat, players could buy one-time packs directly on the web. Purchases were automatically synced across iOS, Android, and web, so users had a consistent experience no matter where they played.

“When I needed web purchases, RevenueCat had just launched the web billing sdk. It gave me a ready-made way to monetize my web players without having to build all the infrastructure myself.”

By plugging the SDK into his existing React Native codebase, Johann maintained one unified catalog and entitlement system. Mobile players continued to pay through trusted app store flows, while desktop users got a checkout optimized for the web, all powered by RevenueCat.

Results: 30% more incremental users with 60%+ conversion

The impact was immediate:

30% more players unlocked by enabling desktop purchases

by enabling desktop purchases 60–65% checkout completion rates on the web, well above industry averages

on the web, well above industry averages 1 unified codebase for web and mobile, saving Johann hours of engineering time

for web and mobile, saving Johann hours of engineering time Simplified global management of one-time purchases, from entitlement syncing to refunds, without custom infrastructure

“I didn’t expect web to be as big as mobile, but I’m quite happy with the results. It’s an incremental channel I just couldn’t have captured otherwise.”

Infrastructure that frees time to build

With RevenueCat handling billing and entitlements, Johann can now focus on gameplay innovation instead of infrastructure. He’s planning to launch multi-pack bundles to simplify repeat purchases, and new social features like playlists and score-sharing.

“It’s great to have one partner to do everything. The API is working well and it’s getting better every day.”

Ready for the next stage of growth

Bandle is expanding globally, and RevenueCat Web Billing ensures players can purchase packs seamlessly across devices. For Johann, the partnership means he can grow the game without worrying about payments infrastructure.