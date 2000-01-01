Preventing churn and lowering support requests: How MySwimPro streamlined cancellations with one line of code

MySwim Pro
- Website
- myswimpro.com
- Description
- MySwimPro is a globally recognized swim training app helping people of all skill levels reach their fitness goals through personalized training plans.
Use CasesHealth & FitnessMySwim Pro
Adam Oxner
Co-founder & CTO, MySwimPro
MySwimPro had built their own custom logic to allow users to manage their subscriptions. With apps across iOS, Android, and the web this meant building and maintaining custom flows to manage cancellations, issue contingent win-back offers, capture and analyze feedback, and handle edge cases when subscription data was inconsistent or missing.
This resulted in hundreds of lines of code and regular maintenance just to handle common user requests.
Implementing RevenueCat’s Customer Center replaced all of that with a single, unified interface. With just one line of code, the MySwimPro team was able to embed a full-featured subscription management user interface -pre-configured to let users view their plans, cancel, change, or request refunds without contacting support.
“It helped us delete hundreds of lines of code. That was a big win for us.”
Customer Center doesn’t just simplify support, it helps prevent churn with built-in win-back logic. Smart offers are displayed contingent on why a user identifies they’re churning, for example offering a discount if price is identified as the driver. Before adoption, MySwimPro had invested engineering effort into a custom flow that presented targeted promotions to users before they finalized cancellation.
The transition to win-back campaigns with Customer Center was seamless.
“I was monitoring churn closely after switching. Customer Center maintained our strong win-back results but with much less effort required on our part.”
Customer Center lets users easily self-serve on common issues like cancellation, plan changes, and refunds from inside the app. MySwimPro previously lacked confidence in the dependability of their home-built account management UI, and had its cancellation flow buried two levels deep in settings.
After adopting Customer Center, they moved it to the top-level menu.
“We felt confident putting it in a more prominent place. And it worked, we’ve seen fewer support tickets around cancellations.”
The built-in UI clearly shows users what plan they’re on and gives them tools to take action-without needing human help. For a small team with limited support capacity, that made a meaningful difference.
.
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.