We’re heading to DroidKaigi 2025 in Tokyo, September 10–12, for three days of Android innovation, networking, and community.

Visit our booth to connect with the RevenueCat team, grab exclusive swag, and see how we’re helping Android developers build and grow successful apps. Don’t miss the featured talk, “Android Librarian’s Guide: Building Robust Libraries and SDKs,” by Jaewoong Eum (@skydoves), Senior Developer Advocate. He’ll share real-world lessons from maintaining Android open-source libraries and SDKs, including his work on the RevenueCat SDK, and explain what it takes to build robust, well-maintained libraries and SDKs that scale across teams and products.