DroidKaigi 2025

We’re heading to DroidKaigi 2025 in Tokyo, September 10–12, for three days of Android innovation, networking, and community.

DroidKaigi

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM – Friday, September 12, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Visit our booth to connect with the RevenueCat team, grab exclusive swag, and see how we’re helping Android developers build and grow successful apps. Don’t miss the featured talk, “Android Librarian’s Guide: Building Robust Libraries and SDKs,” by Jaewoong Eum (@skydoves), Senior Developer Advocate. He’ll share real-world lessons from maintaining Android open-source libraries and SDKs, including his work on the RevenueCat SDK, and explain what it takes to build robust, well-maintained libraries and SDKs that scale across teams and products.

APS New York 2025
developer

App Promotion Summit New York 2025

RevenueCat taking the stage at App Promotion Summit NYC to share the latest insights on growing subscription apps.

September 18, 2025New York, NY
AGS SF 2025
developer

App Growth Summit SF 2025

Catch us at App Growth Summit SF on September 10! We’re excited to join a full day of conversations focused on the future of mobile app growth.

September 10, 2025San Francisco, CA
iPlayground 2025
developer

iPlayground 2025

Meet RevenueCat at iPlayground 2025 in Taiwan! We’ll be at our booth all weekend answering questions and connecting with Apple platform developers.

August 30 – August 31, 2025Taipei City, Taiwan

