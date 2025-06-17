RevenueCatRevenueCat
developer

DroidKnights Seoul 2025

RevenueCat will be at DroidKnights Seoul on June 17! Stop by our booth to meet Jaewoong Eum and chat about growing subscription apps on Android.

Droid Knights 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM

We’re excited to connect with developers at Korea’s largest community-led Android conference. Jaewoong (@skydoves), our Seoul-based Senior Developer Advocate will be at our booth to chat about in-app subscriptions, open source, and how RevenueCat simplifies backend infrastructure so you can focus on building. Come grab some cute swag, ask questions, and see how we can help you grow your app’s revenue—faster and easier.

droidcon nyc 2025
developer

droidcon New York 2025

Join us at droidcon New York for two days of Android-focused sessions, codelabs, and networking with the Android community’s best and brightest.

June 25 – June 26, 2025New York, USA
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we’ll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2025 so far and give you a peak of what’s next.

June 18, 2025Online
AGS 100 Berlin
developer

App Growth Summit 100 Berlin

App Growth Summit hits 100! Join us in Berlin for the biggest AGS event yet—two days, five stages, 500+ experts.

June 18 – June 19, 2025Berlin, Germany

