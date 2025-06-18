Modern Growth Stack 2025
RevenueCat is excited to join Modern Growth Stack Seoul—South Korea’s premier data & AI-driven marketing conference—on August 5 . Visit our booth to explore how we’re revolutionizing app growth and monetization in the AI age and snag some swag.
Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM
Don’t miss our in-person session, “Live AI insights: Mine reviews and beat rivals”, presented by Rik Haandrikman, VP of Growth at RevenueCat. ****Learn how to turn public sentiment—like App Store reviews and Reddit chatter—into powerful competitive insights. We’ll demo live AI pipelines that extract user pain points, transform them into feature ideas, ads, and ASO copy, and track results—all using free or low-code tools you can use today.
RC Talk
Title: Live AI insights: Mine reviews and beat rivals
Speaker: Rik Haandrikman