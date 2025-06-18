RevenueCatRevenueCat
developer

Modern Growth Stack 2025

RevenueCat is excited to join Modern Growth Stack Seoul—South Korea’s premier data & AI-driven marketing conference—on August 5 . Visit our booth to explore how we’re revolutionizing app growth and monetization in the AI age and snag some swag.

Modern Growth Stack 2025

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Don’t miss our in-person session, “Live AI insights: Mine reviews and beat rivals”, presented by Rik Haandrikman, VP of Growth at RevenueCat. ****Learn how to turn public sentiment—like App Store reviews and Reddit chatter—into powerful competitive insights. We’ll demo live AI pipelines that extract user pain points, transform them into feature ideas, ads, and ASO copy, and track results—all using free or low-code tools you can use today.

RC Talk

Title: Live AI insights: Mine reviews and beat rivals

Speaker: Rik Haandrikman

droidcon nyc 2025
developer

droidcon New York 2025

Join us at droidcon New York for two days of Android-focused sessions, codelabs, and networking with the Android community’s best and brightest.

June 25 – June 26, 2025New York, USA
Bolt Hackathon: live dev support
webinar

Live dev support: integrate RevenueCat in your Bolt app, fast

Need a hand adding RevenueCat to your Bolt-built app? Join Perttu Lähteenlahti, Developer Advocate at RevenueCat, for two live support sessions.

June 19 – June 25, 2025Online
Launch Party 2025
webinar

RevenueCat Launch Party 2025

Join us as for our latest Launch Party - a live webinar designed to keep you in the loop with RevenueCat product enhancements and new feature rollouts. In this session, we’ll walk through the biggest product highlights of 2025 so far and give you a peak of what’s next.

June 18, 2025Online

