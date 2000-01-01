RevenueCat App Catfe NYC 2026

developer

Ship your project faster with RevenueCat mentors, hourly talks, and premium coffee fuelling your flow state.

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at 9:00 AM – Friday, April 3, 2026 at 12:00 AM

How It Works:

Reserved Desks: Book your 2-hour power slot below (one per person/day). Show QR code at check-in, arrive within 10 minutes or lose your spot.

Walk-In Welcome: No ticket? No problem. Grab any open seat in our lounge areas, cafe bar, or collaboration zones.

We have lightning talks (stay tuned for the line up) by some of the city’s most successful founders, and investors drop by, so be sure to shake some hands and make some friends.