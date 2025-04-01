Take your web subscription business mobile — quickly and seamlessly
Scaling from web to mobile is simple with RevenueCat and Paddle’s cross-platform integration. Currently in public beta.
Are you ready to offer subscriptions across web and mobile?
Expanding to mobile is a huge growth opportunity — but it can also be a huge pain.
- 1
Identity & entitlement mapping
How do you match a subscriber to the right user and keep that mapping consistent across devices? It’s one thing to know who your subscribers are—but how do you determine which subscriptions, content, or bundles they’re entitled to?
- 2
Global tax & compliance complexity
When you sell on the web, you’re the Merchant of Record (MoR). Do you have the capacity and capability to handle global taxes, chargebacks, failed payments, and compliance?
- 3
Build and maintaining infrastructure
Are you equipped to spend hundreds of engineering hours to implement in-app purchases using the app stores’ native solutions —and hundreds more reacting to regular platform changes?
- 4
Getting data to your tech stack
Are you prepared to uniquely merge and structure purchase data from each platform on the way in to your tech stack or build and maintain several different data pipelines for each tool you use?
RevenueCat and Paddle have it handled
Paddle is a trusted web billing solution that handles payments, tax, subscription management and more.
Ensure every user has a flawless experience
RevenueCat's backend verifies and validates receipts associated with customers across Paddle and in-app purchases to provide a continuously updated subscription status.
Unified web and mobile data
RevenueCat acts as your single source of truth for web and mobile data, offering turnkey integrations to your tech stack, scheduled data exports to your cloud, and pre-built data visualizations.
Free up engineering hours to focus on what matters
RevenueCat's SDK handles the implementation and maintenance of your in-app purchase infrastructure.
Paddle handles the Merchant of Record complexity
Paddle acts as your MoR, taking care of global taxes, chargebacks, and dunning—so you don’t have to. Stay compliant, recover more revenue, and keep your focus where it belongs.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.