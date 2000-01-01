RevenueCatRevenueCat
ログインサインアップ

プロダクト チュートリアル

チュートリアル動画で、RevenueCatを最大限に活用することができます。

ビデオチュートリアル

モバイルアプリのA/Bプライステスト

RevenueCatのダッシュボードから簡単にA/Bテストを導入し、サブスクリプション価格を最適化する方法。

ビデオチュートリアル

RevenueCat SDK for iOSのインストール方法

CocoaPods、Carthage、Swiftパッケージマネージャ経由でiOS用のPurchases SDKをインストールする方法。

ビデオチュートリアル

RevenueCatダッシュボードとチャート

RevenueCatダッシュボードの主要コンポーネントの簡単なウォークスルーです。

ビデオチュートリアル

RevenueCat Targetingの使い方

デベロッパーアドボケイトのCharlieが、RevenueCat Targetingを使用して、さまざまなオーディエンス向けにオファリングをカスタマイズする方法を説明します。

ビデオチュートリアル

How to use RevenueCat Targeting

Developer Advocate, Charlie, walks you through how to use RevenueCat Targeting to customize your Offerings for different audiences.

ビデオチュートリアル

How to use RevenueCat Paywalls

Charlie walks through how to build a paywall using RevenueCat's brand new Paywalls feature.

ビデオチュートリアル

Using RevenueCat’s New Rest API | Product Setup

We're launching a brand new API, with improved developer usage in mind. Create, retrieve, and manage products, offerings, and entitlements with the endpoints discussed in this video.

ビデオチュートリアル

A/B Price Testing for Mobile Apps

How to optimize subscription pricing with easy-to-deploy A/B testing right from the RevenueCat dashboard.

ビデオチュートリアル

Flutter In-App Subscription Tutorial (iOS and Android)

In this complete guide to setting up Flutter subscriptions, you’ll learn how to configure monthly and yearly subscriptions for a Flutter app.

ビデオチュートリアル

Installing RevenueCat for React Native

Instructions for installing RevenueCat's Purchases SDK for React Native.

フォトギャラリー

ニュースレターを購読する

ビデオチュートリアル

How to add subscriptions to a Swift app

In this video, we will show you how to implement in-app subscriptions in an iOS app using Swift and UIKit.

ビデオチュートリアル

How to add subscriptions to a SwiftUI app

In this video, learn how to implement in-app subscriptions in a SwiftUI app.

ビデオチュートリアル

RevenueCat Dashboard and Charts

A short walkthrough of the main components of the RevenueCat dashboard.

RevenueCatがどのように役立つか知りたいですか?

セールスに相談無料で試す

RevenueCatにより、サブスクリプションと収益データに関する唯一の信頼できる情報源を持つことができます。

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
顧客事例を見る