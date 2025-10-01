RevenueCatRevenueCat
RevenueCat Press Kit

Quick access to branding assets & color palette

This kit includes PNG, SVG, and EPS assets of the RevenueCat logos and marks, plus the standard brand colors.

Download All Assets

RevenueCat Logo

The RevenueCat wordmark should be used in all references to RevenueCat as space allows. Monochrome usage is preferred with the brand colors below.

  • RevenueCat Logo
RevenueCat Logomark

For tight layouts or logo-only grids, the RevenueCat logomark is a concise way to represent the brand. Use with discretion for your audience, as the full wordmark has stronger recognition.

  • RevenueCat Logomark
RevenueCat App Icon

RevenueCat App Icon

Colors

  • RevenueCat Red

    RGB 242, 84, 91

    #F2545B

  • Royal Blue

    RGB 87, 108, 219

    #576CDB

  • Radiant Green

    RGB 17, 212, 131

    #11D483

  • Black Purple

    RGB 31, 31, 71

    #1F1F47