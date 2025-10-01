Quick access to branding assets & color palette
This kit includes PNG, SVG, and EPS assets of the RevenueCat logos and marks, plus the standard brand colors.Download All Assets
RevenueCat Logo
The RevenueCat wordmark should be used in all references to RevenueCat as space allows. Monochrome usage is preferred with the brand colors below.
RevenueCat Logomark
For tight layouts or logo-only grids, the RevenueCat logomark is a concise way to represent the brand. Use with discretion for your audience, as the full wordmark has stronger recognition.
RevenueCat App Icon
Colors
RevenueCat Red
RGB 242, 84, 91
#F2545B
Royal Blue
RGB 87, 108, 219
#576CDB
Radiant Green
RGB 17, 212, 131
#11D483
Black Purple
RGB 31, 31, 71
#1F1F47