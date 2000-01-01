RevenueCatRevenueCat
Frequently asked questions

  • Why not just build it ourselves?

    Because every app store update breaks custom code, engineers hate maintenance, and you’ll still lack analytics, paywalls, and experiments.

  • Why choose RevenueCat over StoreKit 2 directly?

    SK2 is local‑device only; RevenueCat adds a cross‑platform backend, real‑time data, experiments, and user management UI.

  • How is RevenueCat better than competitors?

    We’re the only platform that combines a fully native paywall builder, 4‑way experiments, predictive LTV, virtual currency support, and proven scale. Just check out Appfigures’ SDK data.

  • Is my data locked in?

    No. All events can stream to your warehouse via webhooks or integrations. Export raw CSVs anytime.

  • What happens if RevenueCat goes down?

    Our SDK caches entitlements locally; users keep access. 99.99 % uptime SLA available on Enterprise plans.

  • How much does it cost?

    Free unless you earn $2 500 MTR, then just 1 % of tracked revenue. Custom enterprise pricing available.
     