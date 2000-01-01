Why not just build it ourselves? Because every app store update breaks custom code, engineers hate maintenance, and you’ll still lack analytics, paywalls, and experiments.

Why choose RevenueCat over StoreKit 2 directly? SK2 is local‑device only; RevenueCat adds a cross‑platform backend, real‑time data, experiments, and user management UI.

How is RevenueCat better than competitors? We’re the only platform that combines a fully native paywall builder, 4‑way experiments, predictive LTV, virtual currency support, and proven scale. Just check out Appfigures’ SDK data.

Is my data locked in? No. All events can stream to your warehouse via webhooks or integrations. Export raw CSVs anytime.

What happens if RevenueCat goes down? Our SDK caches entitlements locally; users keep access. 99.99 % uptime SLA available on Enterprise plans.