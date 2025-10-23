Back to the RevenueCat homepage
The Definitive Guide to App Store External Purchase Policies

App-to-web

The rules for linking users from your app to a web checkout are constantly changing. Get a clear, up-to-date breakdown of every external purchase program, fee, and policy for the Apple App Store and Google Play, so you can choose the right strategy and stop overpaying commissions.

The rules are confusing. The savings are real.

For the first time, you can link users from your app to your website for purchases. This is a huge opportunity to reduce app store fees, but navigating the maze of programs is a nightmare. The policies are different for Apple and Google, they change by region, and the fee structures seem designed to be as confusing as possible.

This guide cuts through the noise. Below is a simple, comprehensive breakdown of every program available to you, what's allowed, and what it actually costs.

Apple App Store: External Purchase Policies by Region

Apple offers several programs that allow you to direct users to external websites for purchases, but eligibility and fees vary significantly depending on where your users are.

United States

ProgramExternal Purchase Links
  • What's Allowed
    You can add a link in your app that sends users to your website to make a purchase.
  • The Catch
    You must show an Apple-provided disclosure sheet before the user leaves the app.
  • The Cost
    0% commission (for now). Apple has won the right to charge a commission in the future, but hasn't yet.

App Store Review Guidelines (United States)

European Union (EEA)

ProgramAlternative Terms AddendumMusic Streaming Entitlement
  • What's Allowed
    You can link out to your website or use a third-party payment processor directly within your app.Add an external subscription link or button to your website.
  • The Catch
    The fee structure is incredibly complex and requires careful calculation. You must opt-in to new business terms.This program is only for music apps.
  • The Cost
    2% acquisition fee + 5-13% commission + a €0.50 Core Technology Fee per install over 1 million installs per year.~27% (standard 30% minus ~3% payment processing).

https://developer.apple.com/support/communication-and-promotion-of-offers-on-the-app-store-in-the-eu/

Other Key Regions

RegionDetails
  • Japan (MSCA)
    You must offer Apple's In-App Purchase alongside any external purchase options. Fees are ~15-21%.
  • South Korea
    You can use an alternative in-app payment provider, but if you do, you cannot also offer Apple's IAP in the same app. The fee is 26%.
  • Netherlands (Dating Apps)
    You can offer alternative in-app payments and/or a web link alongside Apple IAP for dating apps on the Netherlands storefront; fee is standard commission minus 3%.
  • Global (Reader Apps)
    If your app is for reading content (books, music, video), you can add one link for account management with 0% commission.

https://developer.apple.com/support/storekit-external-entitlement-kr

Google Play Store: External Purchase Policies by Region

Google also has several programs, from letting users choose their billing system in-app to linking out to your website. The US program is currently the most attractive.

United States

ProgramExternal Content Links Program (ECLP)
  • What's Allowed
    You can add links in your app that send users to your website for purchases.
  • The Catch
    You must integrate with Google's external content links APIs before you can enroll.
  • The Cost
    0% commission (for now). Google plans to charge a 10% fee for subscriptions in the future.

https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/16470497?hl=en

European Union (EEA)

ProgramAlternative Billing OnlyExternal Offers Program
  • What's Allowed
    You can completely remove Google Play Billing and use only your own billing system inside the app.Show in-app promotional units and links that send users to your website to complete a purchase.
  • The Catch
    You cannot offer Google Play Billing as an option at all in the same app.The fee structure is complex and additive.
  • The Cost
    Standard commission minus 3% (e.g., you pay 12% instead of 15%).3% acquisition fee + 10% service fee + optional tier fees.

https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/14659200?hl=en

Multi-Region (US, EEA, AU, BR, IN, JP, ZA, UK, SK)

ProgramUser Choice Billing (UCB)
  • What's Allowed
    You can offer an alternative in-app billing system alongside Google Play Billing, giving the user a choice.
  • The Catch
    Only saves you 4% vs. standard Google fees, and the purchase still happens inside the app.
  • The Cost
    Standard commission minus 4% (e.g., you pay 11% instead of 15%).

https://support.google.com/googleplay/android-developer/answer/13821247

Frequently asked questions

