For the first time, you can link users from your app to your website for purchases. This is a huge opportunity to reduce app store fees, but navigating the maze of programs is a nightmare. The policies are different for Apple and Google, they change by region, and the fee structures seem designed to be as confusing as possible.

This guide cuts through the noise. Below is a simple, comprehensive breakdown of every program available to you, what's allowed, and what it actually costs.