The rules for linking users from your app to a web checkout are constantly changing. Get a clear, up-to-date breakdown of every external purchase program, fee, and policy for the Apple App Store and Google Play, so you can choose the right strategy and stop overpaying commissions.
For the first time, you can link users from your app to your website for purchases. This is a huge opportunity to reduce app store fees, but navigating the maze of programs is a nightmare. The policies are different for Apple and Google, they change by region, and the fee structures seem designed to be as confusing as possible.
This guide cuts through the noise. Below is a simple, comprehensive breakdown of every program available to you, what's allowed, and what it actually costs.
Apple offers several programs that allow you to direct users to external websites for purchases, but eligibility and fees vary significantly depending on where your users are.
Google also has several programs, from letting users choose their billing system in-app to linking out to your website. The US program is currently the most attractive.