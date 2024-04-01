RevenueCatRevenueCat
Build and grow your subscription business

The world's best apps use RevenueCat to power in-app purchases, manage customer data, and grow revenue across iOS, Android, and the web.

Trusted by over 38,000 apps

Solutions for every team

Make reliable cross-platform data and easy-to-use growth tools accessible to everyone.

Engineering

Engineering

Stop spending time on platform updates and edge cases — build great features instead.

about EngineeringFor engineering teams
Marketing

Marketing

Grow revenue with a single source of truth for your subscription data that connects with your existing marketing stack.

about MarketingFor marketing teams
Product

Product

Streamline your product's growth with easy management of pricing, paywalls, and A/B tests, backed by actionable data.

about ProductFor product teams
Support

Support

Provide better customer support with a unified view of subscriptions, making it easy to resolve issues and tailor support.

about SupportFor support teams
Data teams

Data teams

Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, troubleshooting, and double-checking accuracy.

about Data teamsFor data teams
Leadership

Leadership

Make better decisions with an accurate view of the performance of your subscription business.

In-app subscriptions built better and faster

Simplify the implementation and maintenance of in-app purchases. Go to market quicker and spend less time supporting platform updates.

Backend in-a-box
Backend in-a-box

Your subscription backend-in-a-box. RevenueCat simplifies purchase implementation and automates receipt validation for StoreKit, Google Play Billing, and web transactions.

1.2B+API requests daily
$5B+annual revenue processed
Just one APIinstead of one for each platform

Stay ahead of platform changes. Our dedicated team of engineers handles updates, while you focus on developing features that matter.

Get started in minutes

See the docs
Logos

Pixery's case study

Pixery's logo

Learn how Pixery gets back 6000+ engineering hours per year with RevenueCat.

Read case study

Tools for growth

A suite of turn-key solutions for monetizing and growing your app.

  • 1

    Easily customize & ship paywalls

    Customize one of our native paywall templates or bring your own. Remotely configure changes to any element.

    Learn about native paywalls
  • 2

    Optimize for every audience

    Tailor how you monetize your app. Target your paywalls, pricing, and packaging by audience segments and in-app placement.

    Learn about segmentation with Targeting
  • 3

    Maximize revenue with A/B testing

    Learn what drives growth with remotely configurable A/B tests and full-funnel analytics.

    Learn about no-code experimentation

Unscripted Photographers's case study

Unscripted Photographers's logo

“RevenueCat Targeting was a lifesaver. Without it, we would have lost out on $50,000 in revenue from our end of year sale.”

Read case study

Unified, actionable data

Drive insights, campaigns and improved customer support with normalized cross-platform transaction and event data.

Schema shows the connection where data from all platforms (Apple, Android, Stripe, Roku and Web) is accessible in RevenueCat for analysis and customer management
  • No-code integrations

    No-code integrations

    No-code integrations connect real-time events and revenue data to the tools your team needs.

    See all Integrations
  • Customer management

    Customer management

    Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage.

    Explore support solutions
  • Dashboard & Analytics

    Dashboard & Analytics

    Keep a pulse on performance with a dashboard summary and deep-dive reporting on 15+ success-driving KPIs.

    Learn more about Charts

Driving results for the world’s most downloaded apps

VSCO

VSCO

Photo Filter App

The RevenueCat and Braze integration allowed us to implement fast winback and upgrade messaging that ultimately resulted in a Membership churn reduction of almost 5%.

Shaheen Essabhoy
Shaheen EssabhoyBusiness Intelligence
5%reduction in churn
Read case study
Photoroom

Photoroom

Studio Photo Editor

RevenueCat is at the center of our stack for subscriptions. It enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data and then allows us to spread that reliable data across all of the great integrations RevenueCat has with the rest of our marketing and analytics stack.

Olivier Lemarie
Olivier LemariéHead of Growth and Marketing
2-3xtrial rates in Japan
50%increase in upsell screen conversions
Read case study
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

AI-Powered Conversational Assistant

With RevenueCat, we never had to slow down. They made it easy to keep our focus on building the best product while ensuring our mission of accessible, safe AI for everyone.

Sara Conlon
Sara ConlonHead of Financial Engineering
#1in the U.S. App Store within 24 hours
Read case study
CardPointers

CardPointers

Credit Card Optimization

In just a year from shipping with RevenueCat, I was able to quit my day job to focus 100% on CardPointers. I’ve continued to grow and expand, all thanks to RevenueCat.

Emmanuel Crouvisier
Emmanuel CrouvisierFounder
~27%saved in app store fees with Stripe integration
Read case study
The Tapping Solution

The Tapping Solution

Emotional Freedom Techniques

(RevenueCat) really solved a lot of problems for us and I would do it again in a heartbeat. If I ever work on launching another app, I will include RevenueCat from the beginning.

Kelly Plummer
Kelly PlummerDirector
50%reduction in backend engineering hours
3.6%of users won back with new Braze campaigns
Read case study
Pixery

Pixery

Next generation mobile apps for content creators

We realized that implementing and maintaining in-app purchases ourselves had taken too much time and resources. You need dedicated people and when they leave it's difficult to replace and transition that knowledge.

Kemal Ugur
Kemal UgurCo-founder & CEO
20%of data engineering capacity freed
6xfaster experimentation
Read case study
RevenueCat is trusted by developers globally

  • 4.8 / 5

    Capterra rating

  • 4.8 / 5

    G2 rating

  • SOC2 Certified

  • GDPR Compliant

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features come standard and it's free to get started.

Start for freeTalk to sales