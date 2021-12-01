Build features, not subscription plumbing
In-app subscriptions are a pain. The code can be hard to write, time-consuming to maintain, and full of edge cases. RevenueCat makes it simple, plus provides analytics, integrations, and tools to grow so you can get back to building your app.
Unified subscription backend – no servers required
Easily let customers pay anywhere and access their purchases from every device. RevenueCat ensures your customers always have the content they paid for on every platform you support.
Analyze your most important metrics in one place
Unlock insights into your app business. RevenueCat provides cross-platform analytics and customer history timelines not available anywhere else.
Single source of truth for subscription status
Keep track of all your in-app purchase events in one place — whether they happen on iOS, Android, Roku or the Web. As the single source of truth for your app business, RevenueCat ensures that your data is consistent.
Host and configure products remotely
With the RevenueCat dashboard, you can remotely configure in-app products and pricing, so you can make changes without an app update.
Real-time data pipeline
Sync lifecycle events like trial starts, conversions, and revenue to every tool your team uses to improve performance and bring clarity into your business.
