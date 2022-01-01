RevenueCatRevenueCat
Customers Testimonials

Pixery

Pixery

Next generation mobile apps for content creators

We realized that implementing and maintaining in-app purchases ourselves had taken too much time and resources. You need dedicated people and when they leave it's difficult to replace and transition that knowledge.

Kemal Ugur
Kemal UgurCo-founder & CEO
Read the case
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

AI-Powered Conversational Assistant

With RevenueCat, we never had to slow down. They made it easy to keep our focus on building the best product while ensuring our mission of accessible, safe AI for everyone.

Sara Conlon
Sara ConlonHead of Financial Engineering
Read the case
Widgetsmith

Widgetsmith

Create custom widgets

When I added RevenueCat to Widgetsmith, I had no expectation that the app would be wildly successful. When it became successful, RevenueCat scaled perfectly, I didn't have to do anything. Anyone who uses their service can scale from a hobby project to #1 in the App Store like I did.

David Smith
David SmithFounder
Read the case

Testimonials

  • Notion

    The all-in-one workspace

    "RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently."

    David He

    David He

    Software Engineer

  • Air Apps

    Mobile app solutions for an easier life

    Air Apps logo

    "In search of a more robust solution, we opted for RevenueCat, for its analytics dashboard, integration ease, and positive industry feedback. Integrating RevenueCat with OneSignal significantly improved our winback campaigns, refining marketing strategies through accurate purchase data."

    Air Apps logo

    Janina Ferreira

    Air Apps Chief Marketing Officer

  • Done

    Streaks for Goals & Habits

    Done logo

    "When we discovered RevenueCat we were amazed by how easy it was to integrate subscriptions into our products. In a matter of hours, we were up and running. It just worked!"

    Jenny Talavera

    Jenny Talavera

    Developer and designer

  • Oto

    The World's Best Tinnitus App

    Oto logo

    "The RevenueCat platform continues to help us grow rapidly and keep track of everything we need. It also automates messaging to customers canceling trials and subscriptions to help us to reduce our churn."

    George Leidig

    Dr. George Leidig

    Co-Founder at Oto

  • RocketSim

    An essential tool for app developers

    "Using RevenueCat Experiments, I increased RocketSim's LTV by 47%. Experiments allowed me to quickly deploy tests for subscription duration mix and trial duration, all remotely without a new app submission. Seeing the impact of my experiment across the entire customer journey was easy with pre-build data visualizations."

    Antoine van der Lee

    Founder

  • Marmelapp

    App developer

    Marmelapp logo

    "Integrating RevenueCat is really simple. We see that the solution has been created by developers, for developers."

    Jérôme Boé

    Jérôme Boé

    CEO at Marmelapp

  • Mindset

    IBS pain and anxiety relief

    Mindset logo

    "Since integrating with RevenueCat we've been able to actively reach out to churned subscribers at the exact right moment... helping us reduce churn and boost our subscription revenue significantly."

    Alex Naoumidis

    Alex Naoumidis

    Co-Founder at Mindset

  • Audm

    New Yorker, Atlantic, WIRED & New York Mag, in audio

    Audm logo

    "Even if you've already invested a bunch of time building your own machinery for IAP stuff, it's still worth switching to RevenueCat as soon as you have time."

    Christian Brink

    Christian Brink

    Co-Founder at Audm

  • Dipsea

    Sexy Audio Stories

    Dipsea logo

    "RevenueCat saved us countless hours of engineering time... The support is amazing, and the team is constantly adding new features / integrations. Great - and getting better all the time!"

    Faye Keegan

    Faye Keegan

    Co-Founder & CTO at Dipsea

Why use RevenueCat?

A suite of tools built specifically for app businesses. Trusted by the world's top apps.

  • Manage Products Remotely

    Organize your active products to avoid long release cycles.

  • Deploy Faster

    RevenueCat cuts in-app purchase deployment time from months to hours.

  • Cross-Platform View

    A single source of truth for your business across all app stores.

  • Analyze Business Metrics

    View user metrics with a dashboard and subscription-specific charts.

  • Manage Customers

    See purchase histories and grant promotional subscriptions with customer-level controls.

  • Segment Your Data

    Easily analyze MRR, revenue, and active subscribers to discover what's working.

