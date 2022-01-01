You’re in great company
Customers Testimonials
Testimonials
Notion
The all-in-one workspace
"RevenueCat made implementing and managing Notion’s personal subscription product on iOS incredibly easy and straightforward. The exhaustive documentation combined with responsive support allowed us to ship quickly and confidently."
David He
Software Engineer
Air Apps
Mobile app solutions for an easier life
"In search of a more robust solution, we opted for RevenueCat, for its analytics dashboard, integration ease, and positive industry feedback. Integrating RevenueCat with OneSignal significantly improved our winback campaigns, refining marketing strategies through accurate purchase data."
Janina Ferreira
Air Apps Chief Marketing Officer
Done
Streaks for Goals & Habits
"When we discovered RevenueCat we were amazed by how easy it was to integrate subscriptions into our products. In a matter of hours, we were up and running. It just worked!"
Jenny Talavera
Developer and designer
Oto
The World's Best Tinnitus App
"The RevenueCat platform continues to help us grow rapidly and keep track of everything we need. It also automates messaging to customers canceling trials and subscriptions to help us to reduce our churn."
Dr. George Leidig
Co-Founder at Oto
RocketSim
An essential tool for app developers
"Using RevenueCat Experiments, I increased RocketSim's LTV by 47%. Experiments allowed me to quickly deploy tests for subscription duration mix and trial duration, all remotely without a new app submission. Seeing the impact of my experiment across the entire customer journey was easy with pre-build data visualizations."
Antoine van der Lee
Founder
Marmelapp
App developer
"Integrating RevenueCat is really simple. We see that the solution has been created by developers, for developers."
Jérôme Boé
CEO at Marmelapp
Mindset
IBS pain and anxiety relief
"Since integrating with RevenueCat we've been able to actively reach out to churned subscribers at the exact right moment... helping us reduce churn and boost our subscription revenue significantly."
Alex Naoumidis
Co-Founder at Mindset
Audm
New Yorker, Atlantic, WIRED & New York Mag, in audio
"Even if you've already invested a bunch of time building your own machinery for IAP stuff, it's still worth switching to RevenueCat as soon as you have time."
Christian Brink
Co-Founder at Audm
Dipsea
Sexy Audio Stories
"RevenueCat saved us countless hours of engineering time... The support is amazing, and the team is constantly adding new features / integrations. Great - and getting better all the time!"
Faye Keegan
Co-Founder & CTO at Dipsea
