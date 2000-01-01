Use Cases Health & Fitness The Tapping Solution

The Tapping Solution App offers a transformative approach to wellness, stress relief, and healing through the practice of Tapping (also known as Emotional Freedom Techniques or EFT). Designed to help users easily incorporate this research-backed technique into their daily lives, the app offers a vast library of 600+ guided Tapping meditations and other resources catered to a wide range of emotional and physical concerns. Users can alleviate anxiety and stress, improve sleep, conquer fears, boost motivation, and more – all while tracking their progress over time. With over 18 million completed sessions, glowing testimonials from satisfied users, and proven efficacy, The Tapping Solution has earned recognition from top doctors, psychologists, and personal development experts around the world.

The Challenge

A custom-coded subscription management system served The Tapping Solution for its first four years. However, the aging infrastructure brought along a small but steady stream of problems negatively impacting both growth and user experience. Kelly Plummer, Director of The Tapping Solution App, explained these problems could be classified into two core issues: access issues and data quality.

As the in-house subscription management aged, there was a very small but persistent number of edge cases where purchasers were not granted premium access immediately upon purchase. This unacceptable customer experience created urgency for The Tapping Solution to seek out an effective fix.

Data quality issues posed a different problem: without confidence in subscription-related events and attributes, the Tapping Solution team couldn’t make proper use of its marketing and analytics stack, including Braze and Amplitude. This problem made it difficult for Kelly’s team to establish reliable benchmarks and implement data-driven marketing campaigns.

She recalls,

“Our subscription related data felt untrustworthy. Often, getting the right data relied on the app being opened on the user’s device again after a subscription event had occurred. This left a lot of room for data to be incorrect and impacted our targeted messaging capabilities. If you don’t have accurate subscription data at the moment you’re sending a message, you’re likely to get the targeting wrong.”

Data problems caused ripple effects throughout their operations. When their in-house solution failed to provide accurate and up to date information, confidence in the data was lost and backend developer hours were spent troubleshooting individual data issues.

The Solution

Faced with such pressing issues, Kelly recognized the need for a trustworthy and reliable system that would require an upgrade to their in-app purchase infrastructure. After evaluating several alternatives, RevenueCat emerged as the best solution.

Kelly shared,

“There were three options at the end of the day, 1) RevenueCat, 2) a RevenueCat competitor 3) having our backend engineer update/rebuild a custom solution. We dismissed the second option because RevenueCat stood out as the leader in this space. If we had gone with option three and invested in rebuilding our custom system, then we’d be putting everything in one engineer’s hands. There’s just one of him, and if he was busy, we’d be stuck waiting on him. Or, if that engineer decided to move on, there’d be no one who understands the ins and outs of our system as well as he did. It felt safer to be in RevenueCat’s hands, where there’s an entire team partnering with us.”

Once The Tapping Solution made the call to move forward with RevenueCat, they worked hand-in-hand with RevenueCat’s customer success team, including team members Will and Brennan, to make sure their migration went smoothly.

“Will and Brennan were so pleasant to work with. They were very responsive. Our Slack channel was awesome for communication, and the team never left us hanging. They found answers, they tracked stuff down. They explained things to me in a way that I needed to hear. We had weekly status calls, which were really helpful.“

The Results

For Kelly and her team, migrating to RevenueCat was undoubtedly the right move.

“I’m thrilled that we did it. It really solved a lot of problems for us and I would do it again in a heartbeat. If I ever work on launching another app, I will include RevenueCat from the beginning. It was intimidating at first, but it was a really smart move and I’m glad we did it.”

50% reduction in backend engineering hours

Now that The Tapping Solution is no longer faced with entitlement granting or data issues, they’ve reduced the number of engineering hours billed to their development agency by over 50%.

“We use far less of our backend engineers’ time now. We’re no longer having the same problems, so we don’t need his time to troubleshoot issues. He’s really busy on other client projects, so I’m thankful that we’re not waiting on him.”

Won back 3.6% of users with newly launched Braze Campaigns

Finally able to trust their event data, The Tapping Solution was able to launch winback campaigns via Braze in Q1 2023.

“We are winning back an average of 3.6% of users via the offers we are now confident enough to send out. Our top performing winback segment is at 7.35% for canceled Android subscriptions (not trial) lapses.”

Established reliable benchmarks in Amplitude

Thanks to RevenueCat events in Amplitude, The Tapping Solution can make proper use of the tool for subscription-related metrics.

“This is the first time we’ve been able to declare a benchmark for subscription metrics because before we knew they wouldn’t be real. Using RevenueCat events in Amplitude, we’ll measure our progress every quarter to see the impact of our product and marketing activities.”

Premium Access Edge Cases: solved.

As for the persisting edge case issues, Kelly cheerfully reports: “There is no regular occurrence of users who start a subscription not being granted premium access immediately.”