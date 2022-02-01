You ship what matters, we handle monetization
Stop wasting valuable time on in-app purchase maintenance and double-checking data. RevenueCat handles all things monetization, freeing up the resources for you to iterate, analyze and ship the features that will grow users and revenues.
A solid IAP foundation you can build on
Access accurate and actionable data
Cross-platform data you can trust, connected to your tech stack.
RevenueCat Charts offers intuitive UI and data visualization with filters and segmentation to get to the insights you need across 15+ key metrics.
We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time to your cloud or marketing stack.
Test, learn and iterate with agility
Remotely manage your pricing and products without shipping an app update.
RevenueCat Experiments offers easy-to-deploy A/B testing and also displays and measures how your experiments impact your full subscription funnel.
Stop wasting resources on IAP Plumbing
No more post-WWDC-scramble: we handle changes to Apple and Google’s APIs so you don’t have to.
We respond to platform changes so you can easily take advantage of new features.
“We have gotten back so much time to focus on important features thanks to RevenueCat!”
Explore the Dashboard
- RevenueCat’s dashboard is your command center for all things in-app purchases.
- Get an overview of KPIs or dig deeper with configurable data visualizations in Charts.
- With Customers, gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior and enable better support with centralized access to cross-platform customer data.
Proactively improve your product
- Reduce the engineering and support workload with the Customer Center, a self-serve subscription hub for your customers
- Understand why customers churn with cancellation surveys to inform product decisions
- Prevent churn by showing an attractive offer right before customers cancel their plans
How it works
Configure Products
Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.
Connect the SDK
Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.
Fetch, Subscribe Unlock
Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.
How your team can use RevenueCat
- Learn More
Marketing
Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer data.
- Learn More
Data
Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.
- Learn More
Product
Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.
- Learn More
Support
Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.
- Learn More
Engineering
Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.