You ship what matters, we handle monetization

Stop wasting valuable time on in-app purchase maintenance and double-checking data. RevenueCat handles all things monetization, freeing up the resources for you to iterate, analyze and ship the features that will grow users and revenues.

Product teams that use RevenueCat:

A solid IAP foundation you can build on

Access accurate and actionable data

Single Source of Truth

Cross-platform data you can trust, connected to your tech stack.

KPI Analytics

RevenueCat Charts offers intuitive UI and data visualization with filters and segmentation to get to the insights you need across 15+ key metrics.

Trigger data-based actions

We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time to your cloud or marketing stack.

Test, learn and iterate with agility

Remote configuration

Remotely manage your pricing and products without shipping an app update.

A/B Paywall Testing

RevenueCat Experiments offers easy-to-deploy A/B testing and also displays and measures how your experiments impact your full subscription funnel.

Stop wasting resources on IAP Plumbing

Ship what matters

No more post-WWDC-scramble: we handle changes to Apple and Google’s APIs so you don’t have to.

Embrace platform changes

We respond to platform changes so you can easily take advantage of new features.

“We have gotten back so much time to focus on important features thanks to RevenueCat!”

Francescu Santoni
Francescu Santoni, CTO at mojo.video

  • RevenueCat’s dashboard is your command center for all things in-app purchases.
  • Get an overview of KPIs or dig deeper with configurable data visualizations in Charts.
  • With Customers, gain a deeper understanding of customer behavior and enable better support with centralized access to cross-platform customer data.
Proactively improve your product

  • Reduce the engineering and support workload with  the Customer Center, a self-serve subscription hub for your customers
  • Understand why customers churn with cancellation surveys to inform product decisions
  • Prevent churn by showing an attractive offer right before customers cancel their plans
How it works

  • Configure Products

    Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.

  • Connect the SDK

    Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.

  • Fetch, Subscribe Unlock

    Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.

How your team can use RevenueCat

  • Marketing

    Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer data.

  • Data

    Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.

  • Product

    Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.

  • Support

    Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.

  • Engineering

    Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
