Crush your app’s growth goals with reliable subscription data
Fuel your marketing funnel with accurate, centralized data that connects effortlessly to your existing marketing stack.
Reliable data for your apps entire purchase journey
Attract the right users and maximize return
- Beyond the initial conversion, follow your campaign's install base over time to understand the long-tail revenue.
- Get full-funnel attribution data based on cross-platform purchase events.
- Quickly filter, segment, and visually track your campaigns’ cohorts across key subscription metrics with RevenueCat Charts.
Convert, Upgrade and Nurture with real-time lifecycle events
- We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time to your cloud or marketing stack.
- Trigger smart onboarding campaigns to new users or those approaching the end of their trial.
- Win-back churned subscribers and retain high-value users with event-based offers.
Analyze and optimize for continued growth
- RevenueCat Charts automates reporting and empowers your team with 15+ key subscription metrics.
- Deploy A/B price testing - without requiring engineering resources or an app submission- with RevenueCat Experiments.
- Unlock subscriber insights and understand what drives your business with reliable cross-platform data synced to your analytics stack.
VSCO
Edit with Filters & Effects
“Using RevenueCat as our single source of reporting for mobile and web helped us eliminate a considerable amount of the backlog across almost every team and grow revenue in our top geos.”
Why RevenueCat
No more ad-hoc data or engineering requests
Centralized cross-platform data means that the insights and reporting you need are always at your finger-tips. Easily track performance and change or test pricing and promotions right from the RevenueCat dashboard.
Never second guess your data again
Our in-app purchase infrastructure normalizes every trial and cancellation in real time– regardless of where it happens to provide you with a single-source of truth.
Supercharge your marketing stack
Get the most out of your marketing tools with out-of-the-box integrations.