In-app subscriptions made easy

Get a powerful subscription backend — no server management or backend code required.

How it works

  • Configure Your Products

    Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.

  • Connect the SDK

    Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.

  • Fetch, Subscribe, Unlock

    Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.

Reduce codebase complexity

Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server. No more juggling multiple platforms and normalizing data across app stores.

We’ve got edge cases and platform updates covered

Never worry about changes to the Apple or Google APIs again. RevenueCat ensures your team always has the latest features without losing valuable engineering time.

Single source of truth for subscription status

  • Save time and sync subscription events with prebuilt integrations
  • Use webhooks for custom workflows
  • Ensure every customer’s status is always up to date, regardless of where they pay or cancel
  • Remotely deploy A/B price testing to optimize pricing and packaging

World-class support

  • Get Help

    Ask questions and find answers in the RevenueCat community forum

  • Developer Community

    Share ideas and connect with other developers

  • What’s New?

    See the latest feature releases and updates from RevenueCat

The single most developer-friendly service that we interact with on a daily basis

Sam R.
Sam R.CEO
Loved by developers

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
