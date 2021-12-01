In-app subscriptions made easy
Get a powerful subscription backend — no server management or backend code required.
How it works
Configure Your Products
Map your app store products to offerings and packages in the RevenueCat dashboard.
Connect the SDK
Our Purchases SDK is easy to integrate and supports all major platforms and frameworks.
Fetch, Subscribe, Unlock
Fetch product information and make purchases with just a few lines of code.
Reduce codebase complexity
Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server. No more juggling multiple platforms and normalizing data across app stores.Explore the docs
We’ve got edge cases and platform updates covered
Never worry about changes to the Apple or Google APIs again. RevenueCat ensures your team always has the latest features without losing valuable engineering time.
Single source of truth for subscription status
- Save time and sync subscription events with prebuilt integrations
- Use webhooks for custom workflows
- Ensure every customer’s status is always up to date, regardless of where they pay or cancel
- Remotely deploy A/B price testing to optimize pricing and packaging
World-class support
Get Help
Ask questions and find answers in the RevenueCat community forumAsk a question
Developer Community
Share ideas and connect with other developersJoin the community
What’s New?
See the latest feature releases and updates from RevenueCatRead recent updates
Loved by developers
The best code is deleted code. 320 lines of locally validated StoreKit spaghetti to 80 lines of lightweight glue. Thanks @RevenueCat.Warren BurtonApr 21
I’ve built StoreKit integrations countless times. I’ve got it down to less than a week to implement at this point. Tonight I decided to give @RevenueCat a try. THREE. HOURS. Done.Tyler HallMar 12
Honestly @RevenueCat makes IAP so flipping easy it’s painful to think of not using it.JPAug 9
I couldn’t have made YarnBuddy without @RevenueCat. I can’t even begin to understand all the backend mumbo jumbo that would be needed to implement subscriptions on my own. RevenueCat makes it easy as pie. 🥧Becky HansmeyerJul 7
If you do anything with in-app purchases, you have to try @RevenueCat. They made Swift purchase APIs the way Apple should have done it long ago. It’s so nice.Clifton LabrumNov 21
We replaced 37,000 lines of code with ~1K lines (BE&FE) of @RevenueCat integration. I’m not a part-time subscription engineer anymore.Liro KrankkaNov 20
Just need to give @RevenueCat a shoutout, their support is top-notch. Especially when it comes to tricky StoreKit bugs.Peter SteinbergerNov 11
Use @RevenueCat. I promise you, all other paths end in tears. It’s very, very rough.Ben ThompsonJun 18
You think that feels good? Wait until you realise in 12 months time that you haven’t worried once about Apple or Google messing about with their payment APIs. Then the feeling when they do mess with them and you cash in that RevenueCat insurance policy!Andrew KempeMar 21