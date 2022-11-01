RevenueCatRevenueCat
App Store Receipt Validation

Paste your receipt to validate it with the App Store. Add the app-specific shared secret below if the receipt contains subscriptions. The tool uses verifyReceipt under the hood to help you quickly decode and debug.

Data will be sent securely and remain private
Receipt Validation Error Codes

CodeDescription
21000The App Store could not read the JSON object you provided.
21002The data in the receipt-data property was malformed or missing.
21003The receipt could not be authenticated.
21004The shared secret you provided does not match the shared secret on file for your account.
21005The receipt server is not currently available.
21006This receipt is valid but the subscription has expired. When this status code is returned to your server, the receipt data is also decoded and returned as part of the response. Only returned for iOS 6 style transaction receipts for auto-renewable subscriptions.
21007This receipt is from the test environment, but it was sent to the production environment for verification. Send it to the test environment instead.
21008This receipt is from the production environment, but it was sent to the test environment for verification. Send it to the production environment instead.
21010This receipt could not be authorized. Treat this the same as if a purchase was never made.
21100 - 21199Internal data access error.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Why should I use this?

    Because it's Friday after 5pm, the rest of the company is already heading out for a drink, and you're still at your desk trying to figure out why Darren in QA's purchase didn't work so that you can submit your build to Apple. All you have to work with is this giant base64 blob. You go diving into the man page for 'curl' to figure out how to set a body from a file, because the blob is too big to paste on the command line. Meanwhile, the marketing and content teams are already cruising into the weekend on a land yacht made of IPAs, and here you are, desperate, tired, and looking for a solution. Behold: your ticket to freedom.

  • How does it work?

    The receipt is sent to a proxy that relays it to Apple.

  • Is it safe?

    Receipts are pretty inert. Even with the shared secret, the only thing you can do with a receipt is query its status. You can't cancel or change a purchase with the receipt.

  • Are you storing any information?

    Nope. We proxy, return the response, and that is it. The source code for the proxy server is here.

  • Where can I learn more about App Store receipts?

    We wrote a deep dive into how App Store receipt validation and StoreKit on our blog.

