App Store Receipt Validation
Paste your receipt to validate it with the App Store. Add the app-specific shared secret below if the receipt contains subscriptions. The tool uses verifyReceipt under the hood to help you quickly decode and debug.
Provide the information above
Receipt Validation Error Codes
|Code
|Description
|21000
|The App Store could not read the JSON object you provided.
|21002
|The data in the receipt-data property was malformed or missing.
|21003
|The receipt could not be authenticated.
|21004
|The shared secret you provided does not match the shared secret on file for your account.
|21005
|The receipt server is not currently available.
|21006
|This receipt is valid but the subscription has expired. When this status code is returned to your server, the receipt data is also decoded and returned as part of the response. Only returned for iOS 6 style transaction receipts for auto-renewable subscriptions.
|21007
|This receipt is from the test environment, but it was sent to the production environment for verification. Send it to the test environment instead.
|21008
|This receipt is from the production environment, but it was sent to the test environment for verification. Send it to the production environment instead.
|21010
|This receipt could not be authorized. Treat this the same as if a purchase was never made.
|21100 - 21199
|Internal data access error.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why should I use this?
Because it's Friday after 5pm, the rest of the company is already heading out for a drink, and you're still at your desk trying to figure out why Darren in QA's purchase didn't work so that you can submit your build to Apple. All you have to work with is this giant base64 blob. You go diving into the man page for 'curl' to figure out how to set a body from a file, because the blob is too big to paste on the command line. Meanwhile, the marketing and content teams are already cruising into the weekend on a land yacht made of IPAs, and here you are, desperate, tired, and looking for a solution. Behold: your ticket to freedom.
How does it work?
The receipt is sent to a proxy that relays it to Apple.
Is it safe?
Receipts are pretty inert. Even with the shared secret, the only thing you can do with a receipt is query its status. You can't cancel or change a purchase with the receipt.
Are you storing any information?
Nope. We proxy, return the response, and that is it. The source code for the proxy server is here.
Where can I learn more about App Store receipts?
We wrote a deep dive into how App Store receipt validation and StoreKit on our blog.