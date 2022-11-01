Fair Billing Policy
We believe that pricing should be fair and transparent, and never unexpected — so we offer a Fair Billing Policy.
A breakdown of charges will always be reflected in your monthly statement.
If you upgrade plans mid billing period, you’ll be invoiced right away for any usage on the old plan, and your billing cycle will be reset.
If you downgrade plans mid billing period, your billing cycle won’t change, and the downgrade will go into effect during the next billing cycle.
More details
Credit card charges
We don’t like surprises either! Here are the times you’ll see charges from RevenueCat:
- On the monthly renewal date if you are on a monthly plan.
- On the day you cancel a paid plan if you have any outstanding charges.
- On the day you upgrade to a higher paid plan if you have any outstanding charges.
How upgrading plans affects billing
You may want to upgrade your plan to gain access to more features. When that happens, any charges for the current billing cycle will be charged right away, the upgrade will go into effect right away, and your billing cycle will be reset.
Here’s what that looks like:
Let’s say you are on the Starter Plan paying monthly. 15 days into your billing period, you upgrade to the Pro Plan.You will immediately be invoiced for 15 days of usage on the Starter Plan. In 30 days, you will receive another invoice for usage at the Pro Plan rate.You won’t be charged anything if your MTR was less than $1k, even for the portion of your billing period while you were on the Starter Plan.
How downgrading plans affects billing
Maybe you don’t need all the features in your current plan and you downgrade. When that happens, you will remain on your current plan until the end of your billing cycle, and the downgrade will go into effect for the next billing period.
Here’s what that looks like:
Let’s say you are on the Pro Plan paying monthly. 15 days into your billing period, you downgrade to the Starter Plan.You will continue to have access to all the Pro Plan features for 15 more days, until the end of your monthly period. At that time, you will receive an invoice for 30 days of usage on the Pro Plan then your account will be downgraded to the Starter Plan. In 30 days, you will receive another invoice for usage at the Starter Plan rate.You won’t be charged anything if your MTR was less than $1k, even for the portion of your billing period while you were on the Pro Plan.