The RevenueCat Partner Program
Grow your business, add a new revenue stream, and become an expert in the increasingly complex world of mobile subscriptions.Get Started
Agency partners
RevenueCat believes in partnering with world class solutions providers who are customer focused and passionate about subscription optimization. Certified RevenueCat Agencies are a global community of experts ready to assist with your critical development, growth, and support needs.
Technology partners
Leverage RevenueCat’s ecosystem of Technology Partners to sync in-app purchase data to your entire stack. Power your tools with key trial, subscription, and in-app purchase events using pre-built data integrations.
At RevenueCat, we love our partners and believe that partners are vital to our mission to help make in-app subscriptions easy to build, manage, and grow.
Earn recurring revenue for every referral
Get paid for doing what you already do: providing your clients with the best solutions based on their needs. With a variety of referral incentives available there are many ways for you to earn rewards.
Partner-specific pricing and resources
Collaborate with RevenueCat to design and build the best subscription solutions for your clients, including priority support and early access to the newest product features
Go-to-market and solution building support
Co-sell, joint marketing, and subscription optimization training opportunities to establish and grow a new RevenueCat services revenue stream for your business
Partner with an industry leader
Become a RevenueCat Certified Partner and proudly display your partner badge to show clients you’re an expert in the leading mobile subscription platform, trusted by over 19k of the largest apps worldwide
Subscription handling is one of the hardest parts of any mobile product nowadays. It’s really hard to build your solution to handle the subscriptions, to evaluate their performance, and to experiment with them, that’s why we recommend RevenueCat.