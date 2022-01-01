RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up

Track in-app purchase events in Amplitude

Use in-app purchase event from iOS and Android in Amplitude to find patterns in customer behavior and inform marketing strategies.

Request a demoView the docs

Use the Amplitude integration to:

  • Follow cohorts

    Follow a cohort throughout their lifecycle to realize overarching trends.

  • Identify customer paths

    Measure the path of a user from marketing material to the purchase of a subscription

  • Connect product usage to purchases

    Track customers based on specific actions, such as watching a specific episode of a show after subscribing.

Events

Using our Amplitude integration you can connect the following events:

  • Initial Purchase

    The first purchase of an auto-renewing subscription product that does not contain a free trial.

  • Trial Started

    The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.

  • Trial Converted

    When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.

  • Trial Cancelled

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.

  • Renewal

    When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.

  • Cancellation

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.

  • Uncancellation

    When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.

  • Non Subscription Purchase

    The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.

  • Billing Issues

    There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).

  • Expiration

    A subscription has expired and access should be removed.

  • Product Change

    When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.

Resources Related to Amplitude

Content to help you make the most of this RevenueCat Integration.

Case Study

Increasing trial rate 2-3X using Amplitude Integration

“Thanks to the events sent by RevenueCat to Amplitude, we have been able to iterate very fast on our conversion funnels and pricing models, leading to a 2x-3x growth of our ARPU since the first integration.” - PhotoRoom App

Learn Case Study
Case Study

PhotoRoom: Better decision making with better analytics

“Amplitude was an obvious choice for product analytics. We send all our purchase data to Amplitude through the RevenueCat integration so that everyone on our team has ownership and access to accurate analytics for product related growth projects.” - Foodvisor App

Learn Case Study

Easily integrate with best-in-class tools

View all integrations

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study