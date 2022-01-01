Track in-app purchase events in Amplitude
Use in-app purchase event from iOS and Android in Amplitude to find patterns in customer behavior and inform marketing strategies.
Use the Amplitude integration to:
Follow cohorts
Follow a cohort throughout their lifecycle to realize overarching trends.
Identify customer paths
Measure the path of a user from marketing material to the purchase of a subscription
Connect product usage to purchases
Track customers based on specific actions, such as watching a specific episode of a show after subscribing.
Events
Using our Amplitude integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.
Resources Related to Amplitude
Content to help you make the most of this RevenueCat Integration.
Increasing trial rate 2-3X using Amplitude Integration
“Thanks to the events sent by RevenueCat to Amplitude, we have been able to iterate very fast on our conversion funnels and pricing models, leading to a 2x-3x growth of our ARPU since the first integration.” - PhotoRoom App
PhotoRoom: Better decision making with better analytics
“Amplitude was an obvious choice for product analytics. We send all our purchase data to Amplitude through the RevenueCat integration so that everyone on our team has ownership and access to accurate analytics for product related growth projects.” - Foodvisor App