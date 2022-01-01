RevenueCatRevenueCat
Integrate In-App Purchases and Revenue Data with Branch

Using our prebuilt integration you can sync in-app subscription events like trial starts, subscriptions, and cancelations from iOS and Android to Branch in minutes.

With the Branch integration you can:

  • Improve precision

    Accurately track subscriptions generated from Branch campaigns.

  • Get more accurate data

    Get trial conversion and renewal data even without an app open.

  • Understand the longtail

    Track campaign performance over the entire lifetime of a cohort.

Send campaign data to RevenueCat

Using Subscriber Attributes, you can attach data to users which can be used in Charts or send to other downstream analytics integration and available via APIs and webhooks.

  • $mediaSource

    Which media source the campaign was served from

  • $campaign

    The campaign the user came from

  • $adGroup

    The ad group the user came from

  • $keyword

    Identify the paid keywords

  • $creative

    Use to differentiate ads

Easily integrate with best-in-class tools

