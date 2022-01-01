Apple Search Ad attribution is available as segments and filters in the following charts:

Active Subscriptions Active Subscriptions shows the number of unexpired, paid subscriptions at the end of each period charted.

Churn Churn is the percentage of paid subscriptions that were lost during a given period and never resubscribed.

Refund Rate The Refund Rate chart shows the number of transactions (new subscriptions and renewals) in each time period and what proportion of these transactions was refunded.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is an annualized estimation of your recurring revenue.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) MRR is computed by "normalizing" subscriptions to a 1-month period.