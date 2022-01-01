RevenueCatRevenueCat
See how much you're making from Apple Search Ads

Get the full performance picture from Apple Search Ads including trials, subscriptions, cancelations and more.

Use the Apple Search Ads integration to:

  • Subscription tracking

    Follow the long-tail revenue from your ASA campaigns

  • More visibility

    Filter and segment RevenueCat charts by Apple Search Ads campaigns or ad groups.

  • Understand behavior

    Monitor trials, churn, and MRR from campaigns.

Available charts

Apple Search Ad attribution is available as segments and filters in the following charts:

  • Active Subscriptions

    Active Subscriptions shows the number of unexpired, paid subscriptions at the end of each period charted.

  • Churn

    Churn is the percentage of paid subscriptions that were lost during a given period and never resubscribed. 

  • Refund Rate

    The Refund Rate chart shows the number of transactions (new subscriptions and renewals) in each time period and what proportion of these transactions was refunded.

  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)

    Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is an annualized estimation of your recurring revenue.

  • Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)

    MRR is computed by "normalizing" subscriptions to a 1-month period. 

  • Active Trials

    Active Trials shows the number of active trials at the end of the period.

