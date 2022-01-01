See how much you're making from Apple Search Ads
Get the full performance picture from Apple Search Ads including trials, subscriptions, cancelations and more.
Use the Apple Search Ads integration to:
Subscription tracking
Follow the long-tail revenue from your ASA campaigns
More visibility
Filter and segment RevenueCat charts by Apple Search Ads campaigns or ad groups.
Understand behavior
Monitor trials, churn, and MRR from campaigns.
Available charts
Apple Search Ad attribution is available as segments and filters in the following charts:
- Active Subscriptions
Active Subscriptions shows the number of unexpired, paid subscriptions at the end of each period charted.
- Churn
Churn is the percentage of paid subscriptions that were lost during a given period and never resubscribed.
- Refund Rate
The Refund Rate chart shows the number of transactions (new subscriptions and renewals) in each time period and what proportion of these transactions was refunded.
- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is an annualized estimation of your recurring revenue.
- Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR)
MRR is computed by "normalizing" subscriptions to a 1-month period.
- Active Trials
Active Trials shows the number of active trials at the end of the period.