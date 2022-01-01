Send in-app purchase events to Braze
Using in-app purchases events with Braze can help you to create content that understands the context of your customers and their actions.
Use the Braze integration to:
Improve onboarding
Send an onboarding campaign to a user towards the end of their free trial.
Target surveys
Trigger a feedback survey after a customer cancels a free trial or unsubscribes.
Win-back subscribers
Send campaigns to users who canceled their subscription or didn’t pursue after their free trial.
Events
Using our Braze integration you can connect the following events:
- Initial Purchase
The first purchase of an auto-renewing
subscriptionproduct that does not contain a free trial.
- Trial Started
The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.
- Trial Converted
When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.
- Trial Cancelled
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.
- Renewal
When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.
- Cancellation
When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.
- Uncancellation
When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.
- Non Subscription Purchase
The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.
- Billing Issues
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).
- Expiration
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.
- Product Change
When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.
Resources Related to Braze
Content to help you make the most of this RevenueCat Integration.
How VSCO reduced churn
The Braze and RevenueCat integration enabled winback and upgrade messaging campaigns that ultimately resulted in a Membership churn reduction of almost 5% for VSCO.
Winback campaigns with Braze and RevenueCat
“We are winning back an average of 3.6% of users via the offers we are now confident enough to send out. Our top performing winback segment is at 7.35% for canceled Android subscriptions (not trial) lapses.” - Kelly Plummer, Director | The Tapping Solution App