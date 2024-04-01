Everything you need to grow your subscription app
With predictable pricing, for apps of all sizes
Pro
Access every RevenueCat feature from day 1. Start for free, and then pay for what you use, only in months you earn over $2.5k.Start for free
Free
Up to $2.5K in MTR
1%
of MTR after $2.5k
Custom
For apps with a high transaction volume, complex business models, or unique operational requirements. Supports unbundling of features.Learn more
Custom priceTalk to us
Pricing calculator
Define your monthly tracked revenue to see how much you can expect to pay
Pro plan
All features included.
Free
Custom (for annual contracts of $36k+)
The world’s most comprehensive subscription platform built specifically for app businesses.
Driving revenue growth for over 38,000 apps, including:
Custom Plans
Our custom plans are designed for app businesses operating at scale, offering the tools and support necessary to meet their unique requirements
Additional benefits
- Custom integrations
- Custom data exports
- Customer success manager
- Concierge onboarding
- Custom pricing
- Custom MSA and SLA
- Priority technical support
- Priority business support
50+ features included in all plans
Build
Simplify the implementation and maintenance of in-app purchases across platforms.
- Open-source SDKs for all platforms
- Unified subscription backend
- Integrated web billing
- Comprehensive REST API
- Continuous updates to support platform changes
Acquire
Aquire more valuable users and more of them centralized access to unified purchase events.
- Pre-built MMP integrations send real-time, cross-platform purchase data
- Predictive LTV cohort analysis to help maximize ROAS
- Apple Search Ads integration for cohort tracking and lifecycle reporting
Convert
Optimize in-app conversions with a connected suite of growth tools to target, tailor and test your paywalls.
- A/B testing with remote configuration and full-funnel analytics
- Native and remotely configurable paywall editor, pre-built templates
- Segmentation tools to target paywalls by custom audience and in-app placement
Understand
Access an integrated single source-of-truth for monetization data and reporting.
- No-code integrations link events and revenue data to tools
- Automated daily deliveries of normalized data to your cloud
- Dashboard and reporting for 15+ key success-driving metrics
- Real-time event notifications via webhooks
Retain
The tools and data you need to prevent churn and win users back.
- Automated in-app subscription support with a no-code custom UI
- Cross-platform customer insights
- Grant promotional subscriptions from RevenueCat dashboard
- Trigger event-based lifecycle campaigns with marketing integrations
Improve
Become part of our global community of developers with access to a constant stream of insights and best practises.
- Access to exclusive app growth experts
- Membership to the Sub Club community
- App growth office hours with experts
- Bi-weekly app growth newsletters
- Email and technical support forums
Driving results for the world’s most downloaded apps
Frequently asked questions
What is MTR?
MTR stands for monthly tracked revenue. It's the amount of revenue tracked by RevenueCat (in USD, before the platform cut) during a one-month billing period. This includes paid subscriptions, renewals, and one-time purchases.
Why do you base pricing on pre-platform cut revenue?
Our goal is to help you take advantage of Apple's and Google's 1-year cut reductions as well as the benefits of moving subscriptions to less costly platforms like Stripe. This ensures we aren't disincentivized from making that happen.
Do I need a credit card to get started?
Nope! You will be asked for credit card details on sign-up but they are optional. However, if you don’t provide credit card details and you reach $2.5k in MTR (congratulations!), parts of the product will become unavailable until you do.
Does RevenueCat pay me?
No, RevenueCat is not a payment processor. You’ll continue to be paid by Apple, Google, Stripe, or any other payment provider you integrate with RevenueCat.
If I'm on the Pro plan, what happens when I reach $2.5k MTR?
Once you reach $2.5K MTR, you'll be charged 1%. For $2.5K, we'll charge you $25. No charges apply on months when you don't hit the $2.5K threshold.
I’m on a legacy plan — what do your new plans mean to me?
For customers on Basic or Starter, you’ll be prompted to move to the new Pro plan so you can take advantage of all of the new features available to you. For customers on the old Pro plan, you’ll be migrated to the new Pro — if you make less than $2.5k MTR you will now pay us nothing, and if you make $2.5k or more in MTR you will now pay us just 1% instead of 1.2%. Customers on our original Build, Analyze, and Grow plans will need to manually upgrade to a new plan to take advantage of our full range of features.
How is Custom pricing set?
Custom pricing is negotiated with the RevenueCat team to best suit the needs of the business. Pricing is based on agreement terms like commitment, monthly tracked revenue, features utilized, implementation support etc. Discounted pricing is available based on monthly tracked revenue. Please contact the RevenueCat team if you'd like to discuss a Custom plan and pricing.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of feature come standard and it's free to get started.