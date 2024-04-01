For customers on Basic or Starter, you’ll be prompted to move to the new Pro plan so you can take advantage of all of the new features available to you. For customers on the old Pro plan, you’ll be migrated to the new Pro — if you make less than $2.5k MTR you will now pay us nothing, and if you make $2.5k or more in MTR you will now pay us just 1% instead of 1.2%. Customers on our original Build, Analyze, and Grow plans will need to manually upgrade to a new plan to take advantage of our full range of features.