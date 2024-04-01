RevenueCatRevenueCat
Everything you need to grow your subscription app

With predictable pricing, for apps of all sizes

Pro

Access every RevenueCat feature from day 1. Start for free, and then pay for what you use, only in months you earn over $2.5k.

Free

Up to $2.5K in MTR

1%

of MTR after $2.5k

Custom

For apps with a high transaction volume, complex business models, or unique operational requirements. Supports unbundling of features.

Custom price

Pricing calculator

Define your monthly tracked revenue to see how much you can expect to pay

$0
$3M+

Pro plan

All features included.

Free

Custom (for annual contracts of $36k+)

The world’s most comprehensive subscription platform built specifically for app businesses.

Driving revenue growth for over 38,000 apps, including:

Custom Plans

Our custom plans are designed for app businesses operating at scale, offering the tools and support necessary to meet their unique requirements

Additional benefits

  • Custom integrations
  • Custom data exports
  • Customer success manager
  • Concierge onboarding
  • Custom pricing
  • Custom MSA and SLA
  • Priority technical support
  • Priority business support
With RevenueCat, we never had to slow down. They made it easy to keep our focus on building the best product while ensuring our mission of accessible, safe AI for everyone.
Sara ConlonSara ConlonHead of Financial EngineeringLearn more about ChatGPT's case
50+ features included in all plans

  • Build

    Simplify the implementation and maintenance of in-app purchases across platforms.

    • Open-source SDKs for all platforms
    • Unified subscription backend
    • Integrated web billing
    • Comprehensive REST API
    • Continuous updates to support platform changes

  • Acquire

    Aquire more valuable users and more of them centralized access to unified purchase events.

    • Pre-built MMP integrations send real-time, cross-platform purchase data
    • Predictive LTV cohort analysis to help maximize ROAS
    • Apple Search Ads integration for cohort tracking and lifecycle reporting

  • Convert

    Optimize in-app conversions with a connected suite of growth tools to target, tailor and test your paywalls.

    • A/B testing with remote configuration and full-funnel analytics
    • Native and remotely configurable paywall editor, pre-built templates
    • Segmentation tools to target paywalls by custom audience and in-app placement

  • Understand

    Access an integrated single source-of-truth for monetization data and reporting.

    • No-code integrations link events and revenue data to tools
    • Automated daily deliveries of normalized data to your cloud
    • Dashboard and reporting for 15+ key success-driving metrics
    • Real-time event notifications via webhooks

  • Retain

    The tools and data you need to prevent churn and win users back.

    • Automated in-app subscription support with a no-code custom UI
    • Cross-platform customer insights
    • Grant promotional subscriptions from RevenueCat dashboard
    • Trigger event-based lifecycle campaigns with marketing integrations

  • Improve

    Become part of our global community of developers with access to a constant stream of insights and best practises.

    • Access to exclusive app growth experts
    • Membership to the Sub Club community
    • App growth office hours with experts
    • Bi-weekly app growth newsletters
    • Email and technical support forums

Driving results for the world’s most downloaded apps

Photoroom

Photoroom

Studio Photo Editor

RevenueCat is at the center of our stack for subscriptions. It enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data and then allows us to spread that reliable data across all of the great integrations RevenueCat has with the rest of our marketing and analytics stack.

Olivier Lemarie
Olivier LemariéHead of Growth and Marketing
2-3xtrial rates in Japan
50%increase in upsell screen conversions
Read case study
VSCO

VSCO

Photo Filter App

The RevenueCat and Braze integration allowed us to implement fast winback and upgrade messaging that ultimately resulted in a Membership churn reduction of almost 5%.

Shaheen Essabhoy
Shaheen EssabhoyBusiness Intelligence
5%reduction in churn
Read case study
The Tapping Solution

The Tapping Solution

Emotional Freedom Techniques

(RevenueCat) really solved a lot of problems for us and I would do it again in a heartbeat. If I ever work on launching another app, I will include RevenueCat from the beginning.

Kelly Plummer
Kelly PlummerDirector
50%reduction in backend engineering hours
3.6%of users won back with new Braze campaigns
Read case study
CardPointers

CardPointers

Credit Card Optimization

In just a year from shipping with RevenueCat, I was able to quit my day job to focus 100% on CardPointers. I’ve continued to grow and expand, all thanks to RevenueCat.

Emmanuel Crouvisier
Emmanuel CrouvisierFounder
~27%saved in app store fees with Stripe integration
Read case study
Pixery

Pixery

Next generation mobile apps for content creators

We realized that implementing and maintaining in-app purchases ourselves had taken too much time and resources. You need dedicated people and when they leave it's difficult to replace and transition that knowledge.

Kemal Ugur
Kemal UgurCo-founder & CEO
20%of data engineering capacity freed
6xfaster experimentation
Read case study
Trusted by developers globally

  • Capterra rating

    4.8/5

    Highly rated by businesses worldwide for its ease of use and reliability features.

  • G2 rating

    4.7/5

    Recognized as a leader in advanced subscription management solutions.

  • GDPR Compliant

    Committed to safeguarding user privacy and complying with EU regulations.

  • SOC2 Certified

    Ensuring the highest standards in security and data management.

Frequently asked questions

  • What is MTR?

    MTR stands for monthly tracked revenue. It's the amount of revenue tracked by RevenueCat (in USD, before the platform cut) during a one-month billing period. This includes paid subscriptions, renewals, and one-time purchases.

  • Why do you base pricing on pre-platform cut revenue?

    Our goal is to help you take advantage of Apple's and Google's 1-year cut reductions as well as the benefits of moving subscriptions to less costly platforms like Stripe. This ensures we aren't disincentivized from making that happen.

  • Do I need a credit card to get started?

    Nope! You will be asked for credit card details on sign-up but they are optional. However, if you don’t provide credit card details and you reach $2.5k in MTR (congratulations!), parts of the product will become unavailable until you do.

  • Does RevenueCat pay me?

    No, RevenueCat is not a payment processor. You’ll continue to be paid by Apple, Google, Stripe, or any other payment provider you integrate with RevenueCat.

  • If I'm on the Pro plan, what happens when I reach $2.5k MTR?

    Once you reach $2.5K MTR, you'll be charged 1%. For $2.5K, we'll charge you $25. No charges apply on months when you don't hit the $2.5K threshold.

  • I’m on a legacy plan — what do your new plans mean to me?

    For customers on Basic or Starter, you’ll be prompted to move to the new Pro plan so you can take advantage of all of the new features available to you. For customers on the old Pro plan, you’ll be migrated to the new Pro — if you make less than $2.5k MTR you will now pay us nothing, and if you make $2.5k or more in MTR you will now pay us just 1% instead of 1.2%. Customers on our original Build, Analyze, and Grow plans will need to manually upgrade to a new plan to take advantage of our full range of features.

  • How is Custom pricing set?

    Custom pricing is negotiated with the RevenueCat team to best suit the needs of the business. Pricing is based on agreement terms like commitment, monthly tracked revenue, features utilized, implementation support etc. Discounted pricing is available based on monthly tracked revenue. Please contact the RevenueCat team if you'd like to discuss a Custom plan and pricing.

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of feature come standard and it's free to get started.

