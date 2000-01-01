RevenueCat can be used by developers who fall under the GDPR compliance requirements.

In the case of handling the personal data of your end users, RevenueCat is considered a “processor”. As such, any personal user information you disclose to us, you as the “controller” of your own application’s data are responsible for disclosing that in your own privacy policy.

For customer data deletion requests, please contact us.

For more information see our privacy policy and our Data Processing Addendum.

Any questions or concerns about privacy, GDPR, or any other fun topics of dinner discussion you can direct to compliance@revenuecat.com