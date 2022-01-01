RevenueCatRevenueCat
Send in-app purchases events to Clevertap

Send events, like trial activations, subscriptions, renewals, cancellations and others to CleverTap to improve engagement and retention

Use the Clevertap integration to:

  • Create campaign triggers

    Automatically trigger an email to users who start a trial, subscribe, or cancel.

  • Incentivize loyalty

    Send a discount code to customer that have been subscribed for a given period of time.

  • Proactively deal with billing issues

    Reduce churn by getting in front of pesky billing failures.

Events

Using our CleverTap integration you can connect the following events:

  • Initial Purchase

    The first purchase of an auto-renewing subscription product that does not contain a free trial.

  • Trial Started

    The start of an auto-renewing subscription product free trial.

  • Trial Converted

    When an auto-renewing subscription product converts from a free trial to normal paid period.

  • Trial Cancelled

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during a free trial period.

  • Renewal

    When an auto-renewing subscription product renews OR a user repurchases the auto-renewing subscription product after a lapse in their subscription.

  • Cancellation

    When a user turns off renewals for an auto-renewing subscription product during the normal paid period.

  • Uncancellation

    When a user re-enables the auto-renew status for a subscription.

  • Non Subscription Purchase

    The purchase of any product that's not an auto-renewing subscription.

  • Billing Issues

    There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired (in the case of a grace period enabled).

  • Expiration

    A subscription has expired and access should be removed.

  • Product Change

    When a user has changed the product of their subscription. This does not mean the new subscription is in effect immediately. See Managing Subscriptions for more details on updates, downgrades, and crossgrades.

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, Photoroom
