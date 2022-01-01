RevenueCatRevenueCat
Send in-app purchase events to OneSignal

RevenueCat can automatically update user tags in OneSignal with their latest subscription status from the App Store or Google Play.

Use the OneSignal integration to:

  • Proactively fight churn

    Determine users who are at risk of churning and begin a campaign to win them back.

  • Improve engagement

    Send push notifications to subscibers that aren't using particular features.

  • Win back users

    Send discount codes to users that have recently canceled.

Tags

For every auto-renewing subscription event in RevenueCat, the following tags get added or updated on the user in OneSignal.

  • User ID

    The RevenueCat App User Id that triggered the event

  • Period Type

    The latest period type for the purchase or renewal. Either:
    TRIAL (for free trials)
    INTRO (or introductory pricing)
    NORMAL (standard subscription)

  • Purchased At

    epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription purchase or renewal

  • Expiration

    epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription expiration date

  • Store

    Either APP_STORE PLAY_STORE, or STRIPE

  • Environment

    Either SANDBOX or PRODUCTION

  • Last event type

    The latest event type from the user. Either:
    INITIAL_PURCHASE
    TRIAL_STARTED
    TRIAL_CONVERTED
    TRIAL_CANCELLED
    RENEWAL
    CANCELLATION

  • Product ID

    The latest subscription product identifier that the user has purchased or renewed

  • Entitlement ID

    Comma separated string of RevenueCat Entitlement identifiers that the user unlocked

  • Active Subscription


    The value will be set to true on any purchase/renewal event, and false on EXPIRATION

  • Grace Period Expiration

    If a billing issue occurs we will send the date of the grace period expiration.

