Send in-app purchase events to OneSignal

For every auto-renewing subscription event in RevenueCat, the following tags get added or updated on the user in OneSignal.

User ID The RevenueCat App User Id that triggered the event

Period Type The latest period type for the purchase or renewal. Either:

- TRIAL (for free trials)

- INTRO (or introductory pricing)

- NORMAL (standard subscription)

Purchased At epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription purchase or renewal

Expiration epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription expiration date

Store Either APP_STORE , PLAY_STORE , or STRIPE

Environment Either SANDBOX or PRODUCTION

Last event type The latest event type from the user. Either:

- INITIAL_PURCHASE

- TRIAL_STARTED

- TRIAL_CONVERTED

- TRIAL_CANCELLED

- RENEWAL

- CANCELLATION

Product ID The latest subscription product identifier that the user has purchased or renewed

Entitlement ID Comma separated string of RevenueCat Entitlement identifiers that the user unlocked

Active Subscription

The value will be set to true on any purchase/renewal event, and false on EXPIRATION