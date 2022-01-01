Send in-app purchase events to OneSignal
RevenueCat can automatically update user tags in OneSignal with their latest subscription status from the App Store or Google Play.
Use the OneSignal integration to:
Proactively fight churn
Determine users who are at risk of churning and begin a campaign to win them back.
Improve engagement
Send push notifications to subscibers that aren't using particular features.
Win back users
Send discount codes to users that have recently canceled.
Tags
For every auto-renewing subscription event in RevenueCat, the following tags get added or updated on the user in OneSignal.
- User ID
The RevenueCat App User Id that triggered the event
- Period Type
The latest period type for the purchase or renewal. Either:
-
TRIAL(for free trials)
-
INTRO(or introductory pricing)
-
NORMAL(standard subscription)
- Purchased At
epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription purchase or renewal
- Expiration
epoch time in seconds of the latest subscription expiration date
- Store
Either
APP_STORE,
PLAY_STORE, or
STRIPE
- Environment
Either
SANDBOXor
PRODUCTION
- Last event type
The latest event type from the user. Either:
-
INITIAL_PURCHASE
-
TRIAL_STARTED
-
TRIAL_CONVERTED
-
TRIAL_CANCELLED
-
RENEWAL
-
CANCELLATION
- Product ID
The latest subscription product identifier that the user has purchased or renewed
- Entitlement ID
Comma separated string of RevenueCat Entitlement identifiers that the user unlocked
- Active Subscription
The value will be set to
trueon any purchase/renewal event, and
falseon
EXPIRATION
- Grace Period Expiration
If a billing issue occurs we will send the date of the grace period expiration.
Resources Related to OneSignal
Content to help you make the most of this RevenueCat Integration.
Boosting Subscription Retention
The RevenueCat/OneSignal integration empowers Rapchat to execute a personalized messaging experience using lifecycle subscription events.
Choosing OneSignal and RevenueCat
The OneSignal and RevenueCat integration allows companies to craft and execute personalized and well-timed messaging campaigns using lifecycle subscription events tracked with RevenueCat.