Take the guesswork out of pricing & paywalls
RevenueCat Experiments allows mobile apps to optimize their subscription pricing and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.
Test. Learn. Earn.
See your experiment’s impact across the entire customer journey
Beyond just initial conversions, pre-built data visualizations make it easy to understand how your tests impact your full subscription funnel.
Optimize your pricing, packaging, and paywalls
Find the perfect price, trial, promotion, and duration to maximize revenue. Use RevenueCat Paywalls to customize native, remotely configurable paywall templates and find the winning variant with Experiments.
Run experiments without submitting updates to the app stores
With remote configuration, you can ship experiments as quickly as you can form a hypothesis.
Trust your test results
Powered RevenueCat infrastructure under the hood, Experiments provides you with reliable subscription event data so that you can ship price changes with confidence.
A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform
RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.
Charts
Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch.
Integrations
Infrastructure
Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data
Customers
