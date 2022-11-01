RevenueCatRevenueCat
Experiments

Take the guesswork out of pricing & paywalls

RevenueCat Experiments allows mobile apps to optimize their subscription pricing and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.

Test. Learn. Earn.

See your experiment’s impact across the entire customer journey

Beyond just initial conversions, pre-built data visualizations make it easy to understand how your tests impact your full subscription funnel.

Optimize your pricing, packaging, and paywalls

Find the perfect price, trial, promotion, and duration to maximize revenue. Use RevenueCat Paywalls to customize native, remotely configurable paywall templates and find the winning variant with Experiments. 

Run experiments without submitting updates to the app stores

With remote configuration, you can ship experiments as quickly as you can form a hypothesis.

Trust your test results

Powered RevenueCat infrastructure under the hood, Experiments provides you with reliable subscription event data so that you can ship price changes with confidence.

With Experiments you can test

  • Subscription duration mix

  • Regular subscription price

  • Bundling

  • Intro offer type

  • Trial presence

  • Trial duration

  • Winback offers

  • Pricing localization

  • Upgrade offer price

  • Subscription Duration

  • Paywall Designs

  • Copy Changes

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study