Customers

View and Manage Your App's Customers

Get a deeper understanding of customer behavior and enable better support with centralized access to cross-platform customer data. View customer purchase histories and easily grant promotional subscriptions.

Give your support team the whole picture

Debug issues and better support users with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline

Enrich your customer-level data

Store additional information about individual users for use in marketing and reporting.

Gain and action behavior-based insights

Cohort and export groups of customers by in-app and purchase behavior.

A Complete App Monetization Platform

RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

