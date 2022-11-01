View and Manage Your App's Customers
Get a deeper understanding of customer behavior and enable better support with centralized access to cross-platform customer data. View customer purchase histories and easily grant promotional subscriptions.
Give your support team the whole picture
Debug issues and better support users with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline
Enrich your customer-level data
Store additional information about individual users for use in marketing and reporting.
Gain and action behavior-based insights
Cohort and export groups of customers by in-app and purchase behavior.
A Complete App Monetization Platform
RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.
Charts
Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch.
Integrations
Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch
Infrastructure
Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data
Experiments
