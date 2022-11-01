Open Source SDK & Subscription Backend
Our in-app purchase and subscription Infrastructure provides a backend and wrapper around StoreKit, Google Play Billing and more to simplify the implementation of in-app purchases, reduce your maintenance backlog, and provide clean and consistent data.
Integrate quickly and easily
Sell in-app purchases and subscriptions without managing servers or writing backend code.
We handle maintenance
Spend time growing your app, not reacting to platform changes.
Source of truth
Centralize customer subscription status and unlock content access across platforms.
SDK
The SDK will fetch product information from stores, manage purchase logic, sync receipts, fetch customer subscription status from the backend, and sync attribution data.
Backend
RevenueCat's backend verifies, parses, and validates receipts associated with customers and provides continuously updated subscription status via the API and SDK.
Dashboard
The RevenueCat Dashboard displays revenue information based on the production receipts synced with the SDK and processed by the backend.
A Powerful Suite of Features
RevenueCat handles what StoreKit and Google Play Billing don’t
In-app purchases and subscriptions
Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server.
Normalized and centralized data
RevenueCat is your single source of truth for subscription lifecycle and purchase events. Push standardized data to your backend and third-party integrations
Webhooks from server-side events
We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time, allowing you to trigger timely marketing messages, internal notifications and send data to an integration.
Receipt validation
The complicated process of receipt validation and interacting with the various native frameworks like Apple's StoreKit and Google's Billing Client are handled automatically.
Status tracking
RevenueCat tracks all of the purchase and subscription data available for a user and updates it whenever a purchase or restore occurs and periodically throughout the lifecycle of your app.
Remote configuration of offerings and paywalls
Instantly update your offerings and configure paywalls from the RevenueCat dashboard, no need to update your app.
Cross-Platform Support
RevenueCat provides a source of truth for a subscriber's status across Apple, Google, Roku and the Web by giving each user a unique App User ID that identifies them across platforms.
A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform
RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.
Customers
Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data
Integrations
Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch
Charts
Charts
Experiments
Experiments