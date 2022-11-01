Infrastructure

In-app purchases and subscriptions Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server.

Normalized and centralized data RevenueCat is your single source of truth for subscription lifecycle and purchase events. Push standardized data to your backend and third-party integrations

Webhooks from server-side events We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time, allowing you to trigger timely marketing messages, internal notifications and send data to an integration.

Receipt validation The complicated process of receipt validation and interacting with the various native frameworks like Apple's StoreKit and Google's Billing Client are handled automatically.

Status tracking RevenueCat tracks all of the purchase and subscription data available for a user and updates it whenever a purchase or restore occurs and periodically throughout the lifecycle of your app.

Remote configuration of offerings and paywalls Instantly update your offerings and configure paywalls from the RevenueCat dashboard, no need to update your app.