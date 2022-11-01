RevenueCatRevenueCat
Infrastructure

Open Source SDK & Subscription Backend

Our in-app purchase and subscription Infrastructure provides a backend and wrapper around StoreKit, Google Play Billing and more to simplify the implementation of in-app purchases, reduce your maintenance backlog, and provide clean and consistent data.

  • Integrate quickly and easily

    Sell in-app purchases and subscriptions without managing servers or writing backend code.

  • We handle maintenance

    Spend time growing your app, not reacting to platform changes.

  • Source of truth

    Centralize customer subscription status and unlock content access across platforms.

SDK

The SDK will fetch product information from stores, manage purchase logic, sync receipts, fetch customer subscription status from the backend, and sync attribution data.

Backend

RevenueCat's backend verifies, parses, and validates receipts associated with customers and provides continuously updated subscription status via the API and SDK.

Dashboard

The RevenueCat Dashboard displays revenue information based on the production receipts synced with the SDK and processed by the backend.

A Powerful Suite of Features

RevenueCat handles what StoreKit and Google Play Billing don’t

  • In-app purchases and subscriptions

    Our SDK seamlessly implements purchases and subscriptions across platforms while syncing tokens with the RevenueCat server.

  • Normalized and centralized data

    RevenueCat is your single source of truth for subscription lifecycle and purchase events. Push standardized data to your backend and third-party integrations

  • Webhooks from server-side events

    We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time, allowing you to trigger timely marketing messages, internal notifications and send data to an integration.

  • Receipt validation

    The complicated process of receipt validation and interacting with the various native frameworks like Apple's StoreKit and Google's Billing Client are handled automatically.

  • Status tracking

    RevenueCat tracks all of the purchase and subscription data available for a user and updates it whenever a purchase or restore occurs and periodically throughout the lifecycle of your app.

  • Remote configuration of offerings and paywalls

    Instantly update your offerings and configure paywalls from the RevenueCat dashboard, no need to update your app.

  • Cross-Platform Support

    RevenueCat provides a source of truth for a subscriber's status across Apple, Google, Roku and the Web by giving each user a unique App User ID that identifies them across platforms.

A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform

RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.

  • Customers

    Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data

  • Integrations

    Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch

  • Charts

    Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch.

  • Experiments

    Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
