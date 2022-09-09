The insights you need to build and grow better apps
RevenueCat Charts automates reporting and empowers your team with 15+ success-driving metrics.
Your source of truth for cross-platform insights
Data come from a snapshot of purchase receipts saved in RevenueCat and work independently from any in-app usage.
Empower your entire team with self-serve analytics
Intuitive UI and data visualization with filters and segmentation to get to the insights you need
Get performance insights and subscription metrics that unlock growth.
15+ charts for key metrics for subscription success
Out-of-the-Box Subscription Analytics
Visualize powerful subscription metrics, including:
Realized LTV
Monitor how monetization of customer cohorts has developed over time and connect results in-product and/or marketing activity to learn what’s driving growth.
Subscriber Retention
Accurately predict retention for an incomplete current period based on auto-renewal status and track down problem areas in your retention funnel like grace periods, upgrades, and downgrades.
Monthly & Annual Recurring Revenue and Movement
Assess the scale of your existing subscriber base and your growth velocity.
Custom Charts
Create customized charts – like segmenting MRR by your top 5 countries, filtering Initial Conversion down to your fastest growing Project, or your own all-time cohort retention chart – and save it to your Saved Charts to quickly access that exact configuration every time you log in.
A complete library of metrics
RevenueCat provides the metrics you need to get a deep understanding of your app business. Break down user behavior trends, follow the monetization journey of key campaign cohorts, and compare current trends to past results.
A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform
RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.
Customers
Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data
Integrations
Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch
Infrastructure
Experiments
