Charts

The insights you need to build and grow better apps

RevenueCat Charts automates reporting and empowers your team with 15+ success-driving metrics.

  • Your source of truth for cross-platform insights

    Data come from a snapshot of purchase receipts saved in RevenueCat and work independently from any in-app usage.

  • Empower your entire team with self-serve analytics

    Intuitive UI and data visualization with filters and segmentation to get to the insights you need

  • Get performance insights and subscription metrics that unlock growth.

    15+ charts for key metrics for subscription success

Out-of-the-Box Subscription Analytics

Visualize powerful subscription metrics, including:

Realized LTV

Monitor how monetization of customer cohorts has developed over time and connect results in-product and/or marketing activity to learn what’s driving growth.

Subscriber Retention

Accurately predict retention for an incomplete current period based on auto-renewal status and track down problem areas in your retention funnel like grace periods, upgrades, and downgrades.

Monthly & Annual Recurring Revenue and Movement

Assess the scale of your existing subscriber base and your growth velocity.

Custom Charts

Create customized charts – like segmenting MRR by your top 5 countries, filtering Initial Conversion down to your fastest growing Project, or your own all-time cohort retention chart – and save it to your Saved Charts to quickly access that exact configuration every time you log in.

A complete library of metrics

RevenueCat provides the metrics you need to get a deep understanding of your app business. Break down user behavior trends, follow the monetization journey of key campaign cohorts, and compare current trends to past results.

A Complete Mobile App Monetization Platform

RevenueCat Infrastructure provides the foundation to help you build, analyze, and grow your app business. Explore our other connected products.

  • Customers

    Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data

  • Integrations

    Using our pre-built integrations, you can send reliable, real-time in-app purchase events to your favorite tools with the flip of a switch

  • Infrastructure

    Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data

  • Experiments

    Enable better support and customer understanding for your mobile-app business with centralized access to rich cross-platform customer-level data

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
