RevenueCat can send you notifications any time an event happens in your app and monitor state changes for your subscribers.

TEST Test event issued through the RevenueCat dashboard.

Initial_purchase A new subscription has been purchased.

Non_renewing_purchase A customer has made a purchase that will not auto-renew.

Renewal An existing subscription has been renewed. This may occur at the end of the current billing period or later if a lapsed user re-subscribes.

Product_change A subscriber has changed the product of their subscription.

Cancellation A subscription or non-renewing purchase has been cancelled.

UNCancellation A non-expired cancelled subscription has been re-enabled.

BILLING_ISSUE There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired

SUBSCRIPTION_PAUSED A subscription has been paused.