Focus on delivering insight, not fighting data fires

RevenueCat acts as your cross-platform source of truth, sending normalized data to your backend, tech stack or anywhere you need it. Stop the steady drip of data quality issues and finally start trusting your data.

In App Purchase Webhooks

RevenueCat can send you notifications any time an event happens in your app and monitor state changes for your subscribers.

  • TEST

    Test event issued through the RevenueCat dashboard.

  • Initial_purchase

    A new subscription has been purchased.

  • Non_renewing_purchase

    A customer has made a purchase that will not auto-renew.

  • Renewal

    An existing subscription has been renewed. This may occur at the end of the current billing period or later if a lapsed user re-subscribes.

  • Product_change

    A subscriber has changed the product of their subscription.

  • Cancellation

    A subscription or non-renewing purchase has been cancelled.

  • UNCancellation

    A non-expired cancelled subscription has been re-enabled.

  • BILLING_ISSUE

    There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired

  • SUBSCRIPTION_PAUSED

    A subscription has been paused.

  • EXPIRATION

    A subscription has expired and access should be removed.

Sample Event
1// Below is a sample webhook for an Unsubscribe event
2{
3  "app_token": "abcdefg",
4  "event_token": "abcdefg",
5  "s2s": 1,
6  "created_at_unix": 1640995185,
7  "adid": "00000000000000000000000000000000",
8  "environment": "production",
9  "currency": "USD",
10  "revenue": 34.511,
11  "idfa": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
12  "idfv": "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000",
13  "ip_address": "00.0.000.000"
14}

Scheduled Data Exports

RevenueCat can automatically send data deliveries of all of your apps’ transaction data to various cloud storage providers.
Deliver business-driving insights...

With connected data you can trust, decrease the amount of time spent troubleshooting and managing data and spend more time delivering value-added insight.

wherever and whenever your team needs it…

  • We handle events server-side and transmit them in near real time to your cloud or marketing stack.
  • Our no-code integrations make it easy to connect customer lifecycle events and revenue data to the tools your teams need.

powered by reliable, normalized cross-platform subscription data

  • Our SDK fetches product information from stores and customer subscription data from the backend, manages purchase logic, syncs receipts and attribution data.
  • RevenueCat’s backend verifies, parses, and validates receipts associated with customers and provides continuously updated subscription status via the API and SDK.
  • Your server can also sit alongside our backend to keep data synced with a users subscription status. Even though you’re still running a server, RevenueCat handles all the heavy lifting of keeping a user’s subscription status up to date.
VSCO

VSCO

Edit with Filters & Effects

“Using RevenueCat as our single source of reporting for mobile and web helped us eliminate a considerable amount of the backlog across almost every team and grow revenue
in our top geos.”

Shaheen Essabhoy
Shaheen Essabhoy, Business Intelligence
Integrate with the flip of a switch

Power your tools with real-time trial, subscription, and in-app purchase events using our pre-built integrations and webhooks.

How your team can use RevenueCat

  • Marketing

    Empower your team with deep analytics and a cross-platform source of truth for customer data.

  • Data

    Free your data team from ad-hoc requests, trouble-shooting and double-checking data accuracy.

  • Product

    Ensure user-insights guide your roadmap with access to clean cross-platform data.

  • Support

    Debug issues and grant exceptions with a customer-level view of cross-platform usage and purchase timeline.

  • Engineering

    Let your engineers focus on value-added features, not fixing IAP plumbing.

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
