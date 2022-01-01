In-App Purchase Webhooks
RevenueCat can send you notifications any time an event happens in your app and monitor state changes for your subscribers.
With webhooks you can:
Win back users
Detect and trigger offers and discounts to users who churn.
Alert users of billing issues
Improve customer experience and avoid lost revenue by sending an automated message when billing issues occur to ensure users don't lose access.
Educate & onboard
Send messaging to newly subscribed or upgraded users to get them excited about the new benefits they've unlocked.
Events
Using webhooks you can connect the following events:
TEST
Test event issued through the RevenueCat dashboard.
INITIAL_PURCHASE
A new subscription has been purchased.
NON_RENEWING_PURCHASE
A customer has made a purchase that will not auto-renew.
RENEWAL
An existing subscription has been renewed. This may occur at the end of the current billing period or later if a lapsed user re-subscribes.
PRODUCT_CHANGE
A subscriber has changed the product of their subscription.
CANCELLATION
A subscription or non-renewing purchase has been canceled. See cancellation reasons for more details.
UNCANCELLATION
A non-expired cancelled subscription has been re-enabled.
BILLING_ISSUE
There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired. Can be safely ignored if listening to
CANCELLATIONevent +
cancel_reason=BILLING_ERROR.
SUBSCRIPTION_PAUSED
A subscription has been paused.
TRANSFER
A transfer of transactions and entitlements was initiated between one App User ID(s) to another.
EXPIRATION
A subscription has expired and access should be removed.