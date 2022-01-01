In-App Purchase Webhooks

Using webhooks you can connect the following events:

TEST Test event issued through the RevenueCat dashboard.

INITIAL_PURCHASE A new subscription has been purchased.

NON_RENEWING_PURCHASE

A customer has made a purchase that will not auto-renew.

RENEWAL An existing subscription has been renewed. This may occur at the end of the current billing period or later if a lapsed user re-subscribes.

PRODUCT_CHANGE A subscriber has changed the product of their subscription.

CANCELLATION A subscription or non-renewing purchase has been canceled. See cancellation reasons for more details.

UNCANCELLATION A non-expired cancelled subscription has been re-enabled.

BILLING_ISSUE There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired. Can be safely ignored if listening to CANCELLATION event + cancel_reason=BILLING_ERROR .

SUBSCRIPTION_PAUSED A subscription has been paused.

TRANSFER A transfer of transactions and entitlements was initiated between one App User ID(s) to another.