In-App Purchase Webhooks

RevenueCat can send you notifications any time an event happens in your app and monitor state changes for your subscribers.

With webhooks you can:

  • Win back users

    Detect and trigger offers and discounts to users who churn.

  • Alert users of billing issues

    Improve customer experience and avoid lost revenue by sending an automated message when billing issues occur to ensure users don't lose access.

  • Educate & onboard

    Send messaging to newly subscribed or upgraded users to get them excited about the new benefits they've unlocked.

Events

Using webhooks you can connect the following events:

  • TEST

    Test event issued through the RevenueCat dashboard.

  • INITIAL_PURCHASE

    A new subscription has been purchased.

  • NON_RENEWING_PURCHASE

    A customer has made a purchase that will not auto-renew.

  • RENEWAL

    An existing subscription has been renewed. This may occur at the end of the current billing period or later if a lapsed user re-subscribes.

  • PRODUCT_CHANGE

    subscriber has changed the product of their subscription.

  • CANCELLATION

    A subscription or non-renewing purchase has been canceled. See cancellation reasons for more details.

  • UNCANCELLATION

    A non-expired cancelled subscription has been re-enabled.

  • BILLING_ISSUE

    There has been a problem trying to charge the subscriber. This does not mean the subscription has expired. Can be safely ignored if listening to CANCELLATION event + cancel_reason=BILLING_ERROR.

  • SUBSCRIPTION_PAUSED

    A subscription has been paused.

  • TRANSFER

    A transfer of transactions and entitlements was initiated between one App User ID(s) to another.

  • EXPIRATION

    A subscription has expired and access should be removed.

