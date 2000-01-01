Use Cases Entertainment & Streaming HOLYWATER

$0 to $70M in annual revenue: How HOLYWATER built a mobile content empire with RevenueCat

“RevenueCat’s data is fully integrated into our marketing decisions and workflows, directly contributing to our 3.5x YoY growth.” – Anatolii Kasianov – CTO and co-founder

HOLYWATER is a tech company reshaping entertainment by blending creators’ imagination with AI efficiency. Its content ecosystem reaches over 32 million users worldwide and includes MyDrama, a top-5 vertical streaming app in the world; My Passion, a leading romance novels platform in 10+ countries; My Muse, an interactive AI-powered streaming platform.

Key outcomes with RevenueCat

Scaled from $0 to $70M+ in annual revenue and achieved 3.5x YoY growth with RevenueCat as a foundation



RevenueCat’s reliable, real-time data served as the single source of truth for acquisition efforts driving 80% of revenue



Accelerated the launch of new product offerings by 4x across multiple apps and formats



Monetization for a new kind of media company

Since launching in 2019, HOLYWATER has become a powerhouse in mobile-first storytelling, with top-charting apps like MyDrama – vertical streaming platform, or My Passion – leading romance novels platform. RevenueCat has been there from the start—powering the subscription infrastructure and analytics backbone that lets HOLYWATER launch quickly, scale confidently, and make data-informed decisions every step of the way.

“Back when we launched in 2019, we saw other companies spending weeks building custom subscription systems. I didn’t want to waste time on that. RevenueCat gave us everything we needed to go to market faster.”

Powering 80% of revenue via paid marketing with trusted data

The overwhelming majority of HOLYWATER’s revenue—80%—is driven by paid marketing. That makes data quality and speed absolutely critical. RevenueCat serves as the company’s source of truth for subscription data, powering campaign attribution via AppsFlyer, behavioral analytics in Amplitude, and real-time event streaming to in-house tools via webhooks.

“Marketing drives 80% of our revenue, so it’s of utmost importance for us to operate with real-time, extensive data. Every day, our team uses RevenueCat data to make decisions. We rely on it to optimize campaigns, evaluate creatives, and run our business.”

– Bogdan Nesvit, Co-Founder and CEO

RevenueCat’s pre-built integrations aren’t just turnkey—they’re rock solid. In five years of use, HOLYWATER hasn’t experienced a single issue with subscription data.

“With other tools, you see outages and data loss. RevenueCat has been solid—and that lets us trust the numbers.” – Anatolii Kasianov – CTO and co-founder

Launching new offerings 4x faster

For a company that frequently ships new apps and experiments with monetization, engineering efficiency is key. Without RevenueCat, launching a new in-app offering used to take over 8 hours of development time per product. Today, the team can launch a new offering 4x faster.

“RevenueCat eliminates the manual work. We can set up new products, entitlements, and price tiers quickly—without spending days building backend logic.”

– Anatolii Kasianov – CTO and co-founder

That speed compounds across a portfolio of apps. Instead of duplicating subscription code across projects, the team relies on RevenueCat.

“Speed is one of our main pillars at HOLYWATER. We launch fast, we scale what works, and we need infrastructure that can keep up. RevenueCat lets us move quickly and trust our data.” – Bogdan Nesvit, Co-Founder and CEO

HOLYWATER also localizes its monetization flows by market. RevenueCat’s flexible offerings architecture makes it easy to adapt entitlements, pricing tiers, and trial logic by geography or audience segment.

“With our products available globally, we have region-specific monetization flows. RevenueCat’s versatility allows us to create tailored offerings for each region.”

Supporting growth from $0 to $70M annual revenue—and beyond

Today, HOLYWATER is expanding into new categories—including generative video tools that empower creators to produce films using AI. Whether launching new apps, building new monetization models, or scaling to millions more users, RevenueCat continues to be a trusted partner.

“RevenueCat lets us focus on building great products. We don’t have to worry about infrastructure, billing bugs, or data pipelines. That’s huge.”

– Bogdan Nesvit, Co-Founder and CEO

As HOLYWATER builds the future of mobile media, RevenueCat ensures their monetization engine is ready for anything.