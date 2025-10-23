Back to the RevenueCat homepage
View and manage your app's customers

Get a complete, cross-platform view of every subscriber, and give your entire team the tools to act. Resolve issues, grant access, and understand user behavior from a single dashboard.

When customer data lives in too many places

  • Hard to get the full picture

    Customer history is spread across tools, so it’s tough to see what happened and why.

  • Missing customer context

    You have subscription status, but not the extra details you need for reporting, marketing, or support.

  • Insights without action

    You can spot patterns, but turning behavior into usable segments and exports takes extra work.

The complete customer view

See every customer’s history, activity, and access in one unified dashboard and take action in seconds.

See the full story on every subscriber

Instead of piecing together data from different app stores, you get a single profile for every customer with their complete history across iOS, Android, and the web. See exactly what they’ve purchased, when they last used the app, and which entitlements they have, all in one place.

Unified customer timeline

Every purchase, renewal, and refund appears in a single chronological timeline. You see the whole picture, not a fragment of it.

Instantly check if a customer is active, in a trial, or has churned, no digging through app store consoles.

Enrich profiles with your own data, email, cohort, marketing source, or any attribute you define, so every team member has the context they need.

Instead of filing a ticket and waiting, you can solve the most common subscriber issues yourself. Empower your support and community teams to deliver fast, high-quality support.

    Give a customer free access to your premium features for any duration. Resolve a support issue, or run a beta, without touching the App Store or Play Store.

    Refund Google Play and web billing purchases directly from the dashboard. Extend a subscription's renewal date when a customer needs more time.

    Manually transfer a subscription from one user account to another when a customer switches devices or creates a duplicate account.

Connect customer data to your whole stack

Instead of working with stale data, you can stream real-time monetization events to all the tools your team already uses. Build smarter campaigns, analyze behavior, and get a clearer picture of your business.

  • Customer lists and exports

    Build customer lists using filters like subscription status, entitlement and custom attributes.

    Explore filters and exports

  • Real-time lifecycle events

    Every key moment in a subscriber’s lifecycle like trial start, cancellation, renewal, refund as a real-time event.

    See lifecycle events

  • No-code integrations for all your tools

    Send accurate, normalized subscriber data to Braze, Intercom, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Zendesk, and dozens more.

    Browse integrations

Photoroom's case study

“RevenueCat is at the center of our stack for subscriptions. It enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data and then allows us to spread that reliable data across all of the great integrations RevenueCat has with the rest of our marketing and analytics stack.”

Olivier Lemarié, Head of Growth and Marketing

See customer support in action

Watch a product demo of RevenueCat Customers from our Developer Advocate, Charlie.

Ready to grow?

Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.

