Customer lists and exports
Build customer lists using filters like subscription status, entitlement and custom attributes.
Get a complete, cross-platform view of every subscriber, and give your entire team the tools to act. Resolve issues, grant access, and understand user behavior from a single dashboard.
Customer history is spread across tools, so it’s tough to see what happened and why.
You have subscription status, but not the extra details you need for reporting, marketing, or support.
You can spot patterns, but turning behavior into usable segments and exports takes extra work.
See every customer’s history, activity, and access in one unified dashboard and take action in seconds.
Instead of piecing together data from different app stores, you get a single profile for every customer with their complete history across iOS, Android, and the web. See exactly what they’ve purchased, when they last used the app, and which entitlements they have, all in one place.
Every purchase, renewal, and refund appears in a single chronological timeline. You see the whole picture, not a fragment of it.
Instantly check if a customer is active, in a trial, or has churned, no digging through app store consoles.
Enrich profiles with your own data, email, cohort, marketing source, or any attribute you define, so every team member has the context they need.
Instead of filing a ticket and waiting, you can solve the most common subscriber issues yourself. Empower your support and community teams to deliver fast, high-quality support.
Give a customer free access to your premium features for any duration. Resolve a support issue, or run a beta, without touching the App Store or Play Store.
Refund Google Play and web billing purchases directly from the dashboard. Extend a subscription’s renewal date when a customer needs more time.
Manually transfer a subscription from one user account to another when a customer switches devices or creates a duplicate account.
Instead of working with stale data, you can stream real-time monetization events to all the tools your team already uses. Build smarter campaigns, analyze behavior, and get a clearer picture of your business.
Every key moment in a subscriber’s lifecycle like trial start, cancellation, renewal, refund as a real-time event.
Send accurate, normalized subscriber data to Braze, Intercom, Amplitude, Mixpanel, Zendesk, and dozens more.
Olivier Lemarié, Head of Growth and Marketing
“RevenueCat is at the center of our stack for subscriptions. It enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data and then allows us to spread that reliable data across all of the great integrations RevenueCat has with the rest of our marketing and analytics stack.”
