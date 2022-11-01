RevenueCatRevenueCat
Optimize pricing, packaging & paywalls for each audience

Tailor your offerings by country, platform, app version and custom-defined audiences to maximize revenue.

Use ready-made filters to strategically group your users by any custom attribute you define; or by dimensions like country, app platform, app version, RevenueCat SDK version.

Show your paywall when a user triggers an event, opens the app, lands on a feature and more. Even schedule an offer to start and stop at a future date.

Target unique paywalls based on

  • In-app actions

  • App version

  • Feature engagement

  • Paywalls viewed

  • Affiliate link source

  • App open

  • Onboarding survey responses

  • Demographics

  • Onboarding phase

  • SDK version

  • App platform

  • Country

Tailor your offering

Customize every element of your paywall, pricing and packaging to suit your target audience and context. Remotely configure your own paywall, or customize one of our native templates.

Run A/B testing with Experiments to discover and ship the winning strategy- all from within the RevenueCat dashboard.

Watch our guided demo of RevenueCat Targeting from our Developer Advocate, Charlie.

Access ready-to-use growth tools that work together seamlessly to maximize your revenue.

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
