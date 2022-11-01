Optimize pricing, packaging & paywalls for each audience
Tailor your offerings by country, platform, app version and custom-defined audiences to maximize revenue.
Segment
Use ready-made filters to strategically group your users by any custom attribute you define; or by dimensions like country, app platform, app version, RevenueCat SDK version.
Choose when & where your paywall appears
Show your paywall when a user triggers an event, opens the app, lands on a feature and more. Even schedule an offer to start and stop at a future date.
Tailor your offering
Customize every element of your paywall, pricing and packaging to suit your target audience and context. Remotely configure your own paywall, or customize one of our native templates.
Test & Grow
Run A/B testing with Experiments to discover and ship the winning strategy- all from within the RevenueCat dashboard.
See Targeting in action
Watch our guided demo of RevenueCat Targeting from our Developer Advocate, Charlie.
Part of RevenueCat's suite of growth tools
Access ready-to-use growth tools that work together seamlessly to maximize your revenue.
Paywalls
Launch your perfect paywall — no engineering effort required. Customize native, remotely configurable paywall templates.
Metadata for Paywalls
Remotely configure and test any element of your existing paywall.
Experiments
Optimize subscription pricing, packaging and paywall design with easy-to-deploy A/B testing powered by reliable data.