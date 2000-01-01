RevenueCat Affiliate Content Partnership Program Terms of Service

Overview

Last Modified: February 2025

Thank you for your interest in the RevenueCat Affiliate Content Partner Program (“Program”) offered and operated by RevenueCat, Inc. (“RevenueCat”, “we”, “our”, or “us”). These Program Terms of Service (“Terms”) explain the terms and conditions by which you may apply to and participate in our Program.

PLEASE READ THE FOLLOWING TERMS CAREFULLY. BY SUBMITTING AN APPLICATION TO PARTICIPATE IN REVENUECAT’S PARTNER PROGRAM, YOU SIGNIFY THAT YOU HAVE READ, UNDERSTOOD, AND AGREE TO BE BOUND BY THESE TERMS AND TO THE COLLECTION AND USE OF YOUR INFORMATION AS SET FORTH IN THE REVENUECAT PRIVACY POLICY, AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://REVENUECAT.COM/PRIVACY. IF YOU DO NOT AGREE TO THESE TERMS OR TO THE COLLECTION AND USE OF YOUR INFORMATION AS SET FORTH IN THE REVENUECAT PRIVACY POLICY, THEN PLEASE DO NOT SUBMIT AN APPLICATION OR PARTICIPATE IN THE PARTNER PROGRAM.

1. Program Overview

1.1. RevenueCat offers a program through which approved applicants (“Partners”) may implement, market, promote, and/or refer RevenueCat’s subscription management and in-app purchase infrastructure (“RevenueCat Platform”) to the Partners’ Followers or Clients (“Clients”).

1.2. Partners gain access to exclusive benefits such as referral rewards and co-marketing opportunities.

1.3. The Program supports two types of referrals: a) Sales Opportunities: Potential customers requiring a sales-assisted process. b) Self-Serve Customers: Users signing up and using the RevenueCat Platform directly.

2. Application and Eligibility

2.1. To participate in the Program, you must receive a written invitation from RevenueCat. . RevenueCat reserves the right to rescind any invitation for any reason.

2.2. By agreeing to participate, you represent and warrant that: a) You can form a binding contract with RevenueCat; b) Your participation complies with applicable laws and regulations; c) You are over eighteen (18) years of age; d) If participating on behalf of an entity, you have the authority to bind that entity to these Terms.

3. Partner Hub

3.1. Approved Partners will be given access to an online hub powered by PartnerStack (“Partner Hub”) where they can; a) submit and track referrals; b) access training materials and enablement resources; c) manage referral rewards and payouts

3.2. Partners are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of their Partner Hub credentials and for all activities that occur under their account

4. Referral Process and Qualification

4.1. Partners may refer potential customers to RevenueCat at any time (Referral)

4.2. For Sales Opportunities: a) Partners must submit the referral through the Partner Hub and/or the referred customer must use the Partner’s unique sign-up link to create a RevenueCat account; b) RevenueCat’s sales team will follow up with the potential customer; c) Referrals qualify if the customer executes an agreement within six (6) months of submission.

4.3. For Self-Serve Customers: a) Partners must submit the referral through the Partner Hub or the referred customer must use the Partner’s unique sign-up link to create a RevenueCat account; b) Referrals qualify once the customer signs up, successfully installs the RevenueCat SDK in an app for the first time, and authenticates via API. 4.4. RevenueCat reserves the right to approve or decline any referral.

5. Compensation

5.1. RevenueCat shall pay Partners a fee for each successful Referral (Referral Reward) subject to the terms of this Agreement.

5.2. For Sales Opportunities: a one-time fee plus additional tiered bonuses based on volume , as specified in the Partner Hub

5.3. For Self-Serve Customers: A one-time fee plus additional tiered bonuses based on volume, as specified in the Partner Hub.

5.4. Payment Terms: a) Referral Rewards will be calculated and paid monthly through the PartnerStack platform; b) Partners must provide a valid payout method to receive payment; c) Partners are responsible for all applicable taxes on Referrals Rewards

5.5. RevenueCat reserves the right to modify the fee structure with 30 days’ notice

6. Partner Obligations

6.1. Partners agree to: a) Promote RevenueCat’s services professionally and ethically; b) Provide accurate information about RevenueCat’s services to potential customers; c) Comply with all applicable laws and regulations. d) Maintain accurate records of referral activities; e) Cooperate with RevenueCat in any verification or audit processes.

6.2. Partners shall not: a) Make false or misleading statements about RevenueCat or its services; b) Engage in any spam, fraud, or deceptive practices; c) Infringe on RevenueCat’s intellectual property rights.

7. RevenueCat’s Rights and Obligations

7.1. RevenueCat shall: a) Provide Partners with necessary information and materials to promote RevenueCat’s services; b) Track referrals and calculate Referral Fees accurately; c) Process payments in accordance with this Agreement.

7.2. RevenueCat reserves the right to: a) Modify the Program terms, including Referral Fee structures, with notice to Partners; b) Terminate any customer relationship without liability to Partner.

8. Intellectual Property

8.1. RevenueCat grants Partners a limited, non-exclusive license to use RevenueCat’s trademarks and marketing materials solely for the purpose of the Program.

8.2. Partners shall not modify RevenueCat’s materials or use RevenueCat’s intellectual property in any way not expressly authorized.

9. Confidentiality

9.1. Each party shall maintain the confidentiality of any non-public information disclosed by the other party in connection with this Agreement.

9.2. This obligation survives the termination of this Agreement.

10. Term and Termination

10.1. This Agreement is effective upon Partner’s acceptance and continues until terminated.

10.2. Either party may terminate this Agreement with 30 days’ written notice.

10.3. RevenueCat may terminate immediately if Partner breaches this Agreement.

10.4. Upon termination, Partner shall cease all promotion of RevenueCat’s services and use of RevenueCat’s intellectual property.

10.5. Referral Fees earned before termination will be paid in full

11. Limitation of Liability

11.1. RevenueCat’s liability is limited to the total Referral Fees paid to the Partner in the prior 12 months

11.2. RevenueCat is not liable for indirect, incidental, or consequential damages

12. Indemnification

Partner shall indemnify, defend, and hold harmless RevenueCat from and against any claims, losses, damages, liabilities, judgments, settlements, costs, and expenses (including reasonable attorneys’ fees) arising from or relating to any breach by Partner of this Agreement or any applicable laws or regulations.

13. Governing Law and Dispute Resolution

13.1. This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of the State of California, without regard to its conflict of law provisions.

13.2. Any dispute arising from or relating to this Agreement shall be resolved by binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at the AAA regional office nearest the Partner.

14. Miscellaneous

14.1. This Agreement does not create an employment, agency, or joint venture relationship.

14.2. Partner may not assign this Agreement without RevenueCat’s prior written consent.

14.3. This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between the parties regarding the Program and supersedes all prior agreements and understandings.

14.4. Any amendments to this Agreement must be in writing and agreed by both parties.

14.5. If any provision of this Agreement is found to be unenforceable, the remaining provisions will remain in full force and effect.

By participating in the RevenueCat Partner Program, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Terms of Service.