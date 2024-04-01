Don't lose revenue to refunds
Automatically handle Apple refund requests with Refund Control, powered by usage data and your refund preferences, to prevent auto-approved refunds and to help you retain more revenue without manual effort.
Trusted by 50,000+ apps processing $8B+ in annual revenue
Automate refund handling
- Automatically detects when a refund request is made through Apple
- Instantly sends required data to Apple to defend your revenue
- Ensures no missed opportunities by responding within the critical window
Customize refund response strategy
- Set default preferences: neutral, prefer granting, or prefer declining refunds
- Customize your approach for diﬀerent apps, markets, or audiences
- Make strategic trade-oﬀs between revenue, retention, and customer goodwill
Dipsea's case study
Share rich consumption data with Apple
- Submits key facts like subscription usage, spending history, and previous refunds
- Shows when a user consumed a significant part of their subscription
- Improves your chances of refund requests being fairly reviewed and declined
Monitor refund outcomes
- See how many refund requests were granted, declined, or unresolved
- Analyze trends to understand where you can improve
- Quantify the impact of automated refund handling on your bottom line
MyMood AI's case study
Simplified refunds for every platform
Handle refunds for Apple, Google Play, and Stripe, all from one place, no support workflows required.
Stripe refunds
Detect and trigger refunds for Stripe purchases automatically, keeping entitlements and user access perfectly in sync.Learn more about refunds
Google Play refunds
Issue refunds through the dashboard or API and instantly revoke access, no custom server logic or engineering effort required.Learn more about refunds
Customer Center
Let users manage subscriptions and request refunds in-app, reducing support load and preventing unnecessary churn.Learn more about Customer Center
Frequently asked questions
Refund Control listens for Apple CONSUMPTION_REQUEST notifications and replies in milliseconds, keeping you safely inside Apple’s 12-hour decision window so legit revenue isn’t lost by default.
Absolutely, you set a default stance (neutral, grant, or decline) and override by app, audience, or market whenever you need.
If you already use RevenueCat, it’s a toggle. New folks add the SDK and point server notifications at RevenueCat, no extra backend, live in minutes.
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.