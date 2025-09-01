Grow beyond the App Store
With App-to-Web, you send customers to a compliant web checkout, keep more of your revenue, and gain the flexibility to launch offers instantly, expand payment options, and build direct customer relationships.
What you can do with App-to-Web
Recover margin and stay compliant
Send iOS customers in the US to a hosted web checkout, skip App Store fees, and unlock access automatically.
Launch and test offers fast
Publish discounts, free trials, bundles, or pricing changes instantly. Experiments go live in hours instead of waiting weeks for App Review.
Own the customer relationship
Stop relying on Apple for customer data. Capture and use the details you need to engage subscribers, measure churn, and grow lifetime value.
Keep more of every subscription
Route eligible iOS customers in the US to a secure, RevenueCat-hosted web checkout. Purchases complete on the web, users return via deep link, and content unlocks instantly. Stay compliant with Apple’s rules while recovering up to 30% margin and getting faster payouts than the App Store.
Features:
Ship offers without App Review
Run discounts, bundles, and regional pricing directly on the web. Update paywalls instantly in the RevenueCat dashboard, no app release required. Test messages like “Save on web” vs in-app purchase, and share Web Purchase Links in campaigns to drive conversions right away.
Features:
Build direct connections with subscribers
When payments happen on the web, you collect first-party emails and payment details. This data flows into your CRM and marketing tools so you can nurture subscribers, run win-back campaigns, and unify customer profiles across app and web.
Features:
How GRTV uses RevenueCat Web Billing to Power App-to-Web's case study
GRTV used RevenueCat Web Billing to launch subscriptions, scale through racing events like the Kentucky Derby, and drive 76% of U.S. revenue via web checkout.Read case study
Ready to grow?
Our entire suite of features comes standard and it's free to get started.