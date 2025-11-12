RevenueCat has partnered with Istanbul-based agency Neon Apps to support Turkish app developers with monetization, subscription infrastructure, and international growth. As RevenueCat’s official partner in Türkiye, Neon Apps offers free, local-language support to RevenueCat users for implementation, migration, analytics, and growth tools. The partnership expands RevenueCat’s global network, the first of many future local-led communities.

Türkiye’s mobile app scene has exploded in recent years. New studios are building for global audiences, but many still face complex challenges around monetization, subscription infrastructure, and international growth.

To help bridge that gap, RevenueCat has partnered with Neon Apps, a leading Istanbul-based software and growth agency. The partnership will make it easier than ever for Turkish app developers to get local support, expert guidance, and access to world-class tools for managing and optimizing in-app subscriptions.

A local partner for global growth Copy link to this section

As RevenueCat’s official partner in Türkiye, Neon Apps will provide dedicated support to local developers across every stage of app growth. Even better, it’s completely free — if you’re a RevenueCat customer, you can work with Neon Apps at zero extra cost.

So if you’re a developer in Türkiye, this means that you’ll have access to hands-on, local-language support with all aspects of your RevenueCat project, including:

Technical implementation across iOS, Android and the Web

Migrations to RevenueCat from alternative providers or your own system

Understanding, analyzing and benchmarking your performance data

Implementing RevenueCat’s suite of growth tools including our paywall builder, multi-variant testing and experiments features

Access to a growing local community of peers building and scaling subscription apps

With this step, RevenueCat is continuing to expand its global partner network — empowering developers everywhere to monetize smarter, scale faster, and focus on building apps users love.

This collaboration reflects a shared mission: helping developers make more money, wherever they’re building.

In October 2025, we were excited to welcome founders from Türkiye’s top mobile studios to App Growth Annual in New York. Developers and founders from VL Media, Stoikk, PlusMinusOne, AppNation, Pixery Labs, Madduck, Byterise, Seven Apps, Popcorns, and Mobile Ocean joined the delegation — representing a new generation of globally-minded Turkish studios.

The same week, the two teams co-hosted the Turkish Tech Companies Meetup, gathering over 100 entrepreneurs and investors to celebrate the country’s growing influence in the global app economy.

What’s next? Copy link to this section

Our partnership with Neon Apps’ is just the beginning of our mission to help app developers worldwide make more money. If you’re a Türkiye-based app builder, get in touch with RevenueCat and we’ll introduce you to Neon Apps to see how they can support your growth journey.

You can also check out our expansive Docs for detailed information on getting started and growing with RevenueCat.