App Growth Summit SF 2025

Catch us at App Growth Summit SF on September 10! We’re excited to join a full day of conversations focused on the future of mobile app growth.

Amanda Madaras, Strategic Account Manager at RevenueCat, will speak on a featured growth panel, sharing how top apps are building sustainable revenue with in-app subscriptions. With 12+ custom-curated sessions on full-funnel growth, it’s the perfect space to connect, learn, and trade insights with fellow app marketers. Whether you’re tackling monetization, retention, or scaling strategy, our team will be on-site to chat about how RevenueCat can help. Come say hi!

Session Title: Monetization That Works: Paywalls, Pricing, and Reward Models That Drive ROI

Speaker: Amanda Madaras, Strategic Account Manager