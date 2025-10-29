FlutterKaigi 2025

developer

FlutterKaigi brings together developers and industry experts to share insights, best practices, and the latest innovations in the Flutter ecosystem. Join RevenueCat on-site for exclusive swag, great conversations, and a can’t-miss technical session from Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate.

Session: How to Make Money with Your Flutter App

Learn how to turn your Flutter app into a sustainable business. Perttu will walk through proven monetization strategies using subscriptions, in-app purchases, and ads, backed by real-world data from RevenueCat. You’ll also see a live demo on integrating purchases in just minutes.

Stop by our booth to meet the team, grab some swag, and talk all things app monetization!