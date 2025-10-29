RevenueCatRevenueCat
Log InSign Up
developer

FlutterKaigi 2025

FlutterKaigi brings together developers and industry experts to share insights, best practices, and the latest innovations in the Flutter ecosystem. Join RevenueCat on-site for exclusive swag, great conversations, and a can’t-miss technical session from Perttu Lähteenlahti, Senior Developer Advocate.

RegisterBook a meeting with RC team
Flutter Kaigi 2025

Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM

Session: How to Make Money with Your Flutter App

Learn how to turn your Flutter app into a sustainable business. Perttu will walk through proven monetization strategies using subscriptions, in-app purchases, and ads, backed by real-world data from RevenueCat. You’ll also see a live demo on integrating purchases in just minutes.

Stop by our booth to meet the team, grab some swag, and talk all things app monetization!

Subscribe to newsletters

Watch more

Business of Apps Berlin 2025
developer

Business of Apps Berlin 2025

Join RevenueCat at Business of Apps Berlin (formerly App Promotion Summit Berlin) for a powerhouse day of app growth insights and conversations.

November 27, 2025Berlin, Germany
droidcon London 2025
developer

droidcon London 2025

We’re excited to be at droidcon London on October 30–31! This flagship Android developer conference brings together top engineers, product leaders, and innovators for two days of learning, networking, and exploring the latest in Android development.

October 30 – October 31, 2025London
AGS Barcelona 2025
growth

App Growth Summit Barcelona 2025

Join RevenueCat at App Growth Summit Barcelona on October 29!

October 29, 2025Barcelona, Spain

Want to see how RevenueCat can help?

Talk to salesTry It For Free

RevenueCat enables us to have one single source of truth for subscriptions and revenue data.

Olivier Lemarié, PhotoroomOlivier Lemarié, Photoroom
Read Case Study