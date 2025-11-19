GDC Festival of Gaming 2026
RevenueCat is heading to GDC Festival of Gaming in San Francisco, March 9–13. Join us at one of the world’s largest B2B gatherings for the games industry, bringing together game developers, creators, marketers and industry leaders shaping the future of gaming.
Monday, March 9, 2026 at 12:00 AM – Friday, March 13, 2026 at 12:00 AM
Throughout the week, our team will be on site meeting with developers, marketers and partners to discuss app subscriptions, monetization strategies, and growth beyond launch. Whether you’re building your first game or scaling a live service, we’d love to connect and learn more about what you’re working on. Book time with the RevenueCat team in advance to make the most of GDC.